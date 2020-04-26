COVID-19: UK Records Lowest New Deaths For This Month, Total Surpasses 20,500

Just a day before UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to return to work, the UK recorded 368 more deaths due to Coronavirus infection which is the lowest daily death tally for this month. Indicating that the first wave of Coronavirus infections might be contained in the UK, NHS England reported 336 more people died of COVID-19 making the total number of casualties in hospitals to 18,420. Meanwhile, the Scottish government also confirmed that the total number of people who died of fatal disease after contracting coronavirus has now reached to 1,249 after a rise of 18. Another 14 died in Wales, reportedly bringing its total to 788.

According to reports, people who had tested positive of COVID-19 and were aged between 28 and 100. Overall, UK’s death toll has surpassed 20,500 with over 148,000 cases of coronavirus. The British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on April 26 that the country will not ease its lockdown, placed to curb the further spread of COVID-19 disease, just to boost the struggling economy.

According to Raab, the lockdown is currently at a “delicate and dangerous” stage and added that the British government would take ‘cautious’ steps to avoid the second wave of infections. Moreover, the government has reportedly ordered at least 50 million COVID-19 test kits developed at Oxford University which would show if the person has contracted the pathogen in the past.

Spain records lowest daily deaths

Meanwhile, the confirmed number of cases of the deadly disease has risen to 207,634 in Spain on April 26. However, the daily death toll significantly dropped to 288, which is the lowest number of casualties recorded in the country since March 20. This also came when the Spanish government eased some restrictions and allowed children to come outside for the first time in the last six weeks.

In the press briefing, the Health Ministry said on April 26 that the figure dropped from April 25 when the daily death toll recorded was 378. The total number of people died due to the deadly virus in Spain has now reached 23,190 which is the third-highest number of casualties after 54,265 in the United States and 26,384 in Italy.

