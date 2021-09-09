COVID-19: 'Unacceptable' Deals And Delays Hampering Lifesaving COVAX Deliveries, Says WHO

Approximately 12 months ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the vulnerable population, nations worldwide supported COVAX, a multilateral initiative aimed at guaranteeing “global access” to life-saving COVID-19 vaccines. Under the COVAX facility, the World Health Organization (WHO) began securing, financing, and entering into negotiations with vaccine developers and manufacturers worldwide to procure doses for the low-income nations. COVAX helped WHO in addressing technical and operational challenges associated with rolling out the largest and most complex vaccination program in history.

A year later, while COVAX already achieved significant progress with the US $10 billion funding, delivering up to 4.5 billion doses of vaccine; an estimated 240 million doses to the developing nations, the WHO said, "unacceptable" deals and delays, have hampered lifesaving COVAX deliveries to the poorer nations. While 80 per cent of citizens in high and upper-middle-income nations have had a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, that figure stands at just 20 percent for those living below the top tiers, according to a joint statement issued by UN and partner agencies, responsible for the multilateral COVAX initiative to provide equal access for all. The global picture of access to COVID-19 vaccines is “unacceptable”, said WHO on 9 September.

“In the critical months during which COVAX was created, signed on participants, pooled demand, and raised enough money to make advance purchases of vaccines, much of the early global supply had already been bought by wealthy nations,” the WHO announced on Thursday. It added, “COVAX’s ability to protect the most vulnerable people in the world continues to be hampered by export bans, the prioritization of bilateral deals by manufacturers and countries, ongoing challenges in scaling up production by some key producers, and delays in filing for regulatory approval.”

1.2 billion COVID jabs delivery goal to low-income nations 'unfulfilled'

While COVAX has helped deliver 240 million doses to at least 139 countries in just six months, according to its latest Supply Forecast, it was expected to have access to around 1.425 billion doses of vaccine in 2021. This commitment was to be fulfilled despite “the most likely scenario and in the absence of urgent action by producers and high-coverage countries to prioritize COVAX”, the WHO, UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), CEPI, GAVI, and other partners behind the initiative said. Of these total doses procured, 1.2 billion was supposed to be made available for the lower-income economies participating in the so-called COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC). This would provide protection for 20 percent of the population, or 40 percent of all adults, in all 92 AMC economies, with the exception of India, said the WHO.

As the goals remain unfulfilled, WHO’s COVAX and its partners are now calling on donors and manufacturers to recommit their support, and “prevent further delays to equitable access”. The WHO on Wednesday asked the donors and manufacturers to urgently deliver to COVAX “in accordance with firm commitments and provide transparency on timelines for availability to COVAX to allow countries to plan in advance.” Furthermore, the global health agency asked the nations to “expand, accelerate, and systematise dose donations from countries that are already well advanced in their vaccination programs” as well as ensuring that doses are available in larger and more predictable volumes, with longer shelf lives. This would reduce the burden on countries trying to prepare for deliveries.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives, destroy livelihoods and stunt economic recovery, we continue to emphasise that no one is safe until everyone is safe”, said COVAX. “There is only one way to end the pandemic and prevent the emergence of new and stubborn variants and that is by working together.”

IMAGE: PTI/UNSPLASH