COVID-19: UNGA President Says Vaccinating World New Year’s Top Priority

The President of the United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) 76th session, Abdulla Shahid announced on Tuesday that his first objective for the New Year is to vaccinate people around the globe as well as to achieve vaccine equality so that normalcy may return to the world sooner. At the UN headquarters in New York, when Shahid was asked about his top goals for the next year, he responded to the reporters by saying, “My top priority is going to be on the vaccine. That is why I am convening this high-level meeting on January 13. That is why I want to make my New Year resolution on the vaccine," Xinhua reported.

The UNGA President or the PGA highlighted that he has made a lot of New Year's resolutions over the years, but for this year he will choose to vaccinate the globe. He further urged everyone to join in his resolution. Further, in January 2022, Shahid will host the high-level conference 'Towards Universal Vaccination: From Hope to Action', with the aim of bringing together all 193 UN member states and adopting a declaration on the COVID-19 vaccine.

'Unless we can vaccinate the world, there is no way out of this'

Expressing his optimistic point of view, PGA stated, "the international community has the capacity to do this. And it is so clear now that unless we can vaccinate the world, there is no way out of this," Xinhua reported. The PGA also noted that the UN's objective of vaccinating 40% of the world's total population against the COVID-19 disease by the end of this year and 70% by the middle of 2022 had not yet been fulfilled.

Furthermore, while talking about the COVID vaccination equity, Abdulla Shahid said that in the nations of Africa the average COVID vaccination rate is only 5 or 6%. Indicating this he added that it is nowhere near to equity. He went on to say, “for the 193 member states at the United Nations, we should have this goal - one goal - to vaccinate the world."

Shahid also emphasised the fact that the economy will not revive unless the entire world is vaccinated. Even due to this, social and educational normalcy will not return. He further cautioned during the media briefing that due to the emergence of new varieties one after the other, the new normal will be pushed farther and deeper into uncharted territory and this cannot be affordable, which is why all need to join together and make a concerted effort, he added.

(Image: AP)