COVID-19: UNSC Approves Resolutions Remotely Due To Pandemic

After intense debates among diplomats who are currently teleworking, the United Nations Security Council has approved resolutions remotely for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak rocked the world. According to reports, the Council unanimously voted on four resolutions including the extension of the expiring mandate of UN experts who are currently monitoring sanctions on North Korea through April 2021.

The international news agency has also stated that the UN mission in Somalia has been prolonged until the June-end while the mission in Darfur until the end of May. These two short periods were decided in the wake of uncertainty posed by the pandemic which has spread to every continent except Antarctica. Moreover, a fourth resolution was also endorsed by the UNSC which was directed at enhancing the protection for peacekeepers. All resolutions were reportedly first approved by the Security Council since it had started working remotely on March 12 as a precautionary measure against the drastic spread of coronavirus in New York.

New York has reportedly become the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in US with at least 66, 497 confirmed cases and over 1,200 fatalities due to COVID-19 infection. Furthermore, experts have been quoted by the international media outlet that these figures do not give the real picture of the severity of the outbreak because those individuals with mild or asymptomatic symptoms have not yet been diagnosed. As of March 31, US has 164,266 confirmed cases and has reported 3,170 fatalities due to virus infections. From the economy to overburdened medical staff, US President Donald Trump’s administration currently faces a range of challenges.

Coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 37,830 lives worldwide as of March 31. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 200 countries and has infected at least 786,332 people. Out of the total infections, 165,660 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic on March 11 while the virus has now spread to all continents except Antarctica, resulting in thousands of deaths worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

(With agency inputs)

(Image source: AP/ Representative)