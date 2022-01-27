COVID-19: Vaccination Before Or Post Infection For Super Immunity? Here's Scientists Take

The latest laboratory study from Oregon Health & Science University suggests that there is more than one approach to have effective COVID-19 immunisation. Further, the study which builds on previous research revealed that extraordinarily high concentrations of the immune response following breakthrough infections are known as 'super immunity,' as per Science Daily. The new study was published on Tuesday in the journal ‘Science Immunology’.

In addition to this, vaccines that are accessible and legally authorised, are still recommended by the worldwide scientific community as well as the World Health Organization, act as the best strategy to prevent the virus from spreading, especially in wake of the advent of increasingly contagious and even fatal variants, Sputnik reported.

Findings of the research

The study found that two forms of immunity such as breakthrough infections after vaccination and natural infection followed by immunisation, generate almost comparable levels of immune protection. The co-senior author of the research, Fikadu Tafesse, who is the assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the OHSU School of Medicine, described, “It makes no difference whether you get infected-and-then-vaccinated, or if you get a vaccinated-and-then-a-breakthrough infection. In either case, you will get a really, really robust immune response, amazingly high," Sputnik reported.

Despite the fact that the study was done before the Omicron strain was discovered, researchers anticipated that the hybrid immune responses would be equivalent to the new highly transmissible variant. According to EurekAlert, the recent research broadens on a December study from OHSU that showed unusually high levels of immune response in the following breakthrough infections, a condition known as "super immunity."

According to Sputnik, the cross-neutralization of blood serum from breakthrough individuals using multiple live SARS-CoV-2 strains was discovered for the first time in that study. The current research describes that it makes no difference whether someone develops a breakthrough disease or is inoculated after a normal infection. In both cases, immune responses in blood serum revealed antibodies that were equivalent in quantity and strength are nearly 10 times more effective than immunity elicited only by vaccination.

Referring to the research Tafesse said, “The likelihood of getting breakthrough infections is high because there is so much virus around us right now. But we position ourselves better by getting vaccinated. And if the virus comes, we’ll get a milder case and end up with this super immunity," Sputnik reported.

104 people participated in the OHSU study

Furthermore, scientists have divided a total of 104 participants for the research, all OHSU staff members who were inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine, into three teams: 42 individuals who were inoculated without infection, 31 people who were immunised after an infection, and 31 individuals who developed breakthrough infections after vaccination.

The researchers obtained samples of blood from each volunteer and treated them to three different strains of the live SARS-CoV-2 virus in a Biosafety Level 3 facility while controlling for age, gender, and time between inoculation and infection. They observed that both "hybrid immunity" groups generated higher levels of immunity than the vaccinated but uninfected group. Additionally, with the extremely infectious Omicron strain spreading throughout the globe, the experts believe that each new breakthrough infection might put the COVID-19 outbreak closer to an end.

(Image: Pixabay/ Unspalsh)