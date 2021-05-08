COVID-19 Vaccine Inequity Divide 'is Unacceptable': WHO Chief Tells G7 Leaders

On Friday, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO ) urged the G7 world leaders to prioritize equitable access of the COVID-19 vaccines for the poorer nations. At a live-streamed conference, the WHO chief emphasized the concerted, comprehensive, and consistent approach for the use of the vaccines and therapeutics, saying that the discrepancies in at any front in response with global solidarity can lead the “virus to exploit as seen in many countries of the world.” Tedros told the G7 that the world is in an unprecedented crisis that requires unprecedented actions.

“Cases are at a record high, almost 100 thousand people are dying globally each week, and we have a chronic vaccine crisis,” Tedros said.

The WHO chief encouraged the countries with the “most vaccines” to donate doses through COVAX, which he said was the fastest and most equitable way to increase the distribution of vaccines globally, equally. Calling the vaccine inequitable distribution morally inadmissible, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the unequal distribution of the jabs between the wealthier and the poorer nations will not end the pandemic. "For the G7 now, the most important and the immediate support we need is vaccines, and vaccine equity," he said, adding that only 0.3 percent of the total population in 29 lowest-income countries have been vaccinated so far, while 45 percent of vaccines have been administered in wealthier countries.

"This kind of divide is unacceptable," Tedros reiterated. "Not because of just a moral issue, but it's unacceptable because we will not defeat the virus in a divided world.”

'Distribute vaccines, and help,' says WHO

The WHO chief said that it should be in every country's interest to distribute the vaccines and help the financially challenged nations in any way possible. Earlier yesterday, the WHO acknowledged the announcement by the United States that it will support a temporary waiver of intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines. Tedros told a news briefing that it was a significant statement of solidarity and support for vaccine equity. “I know that this is not a politically easy thing to do, so I very much appreciate the leadership of the United States, and we urge other countries to follow their example,” he said. He also urged the countries to support technology transfer through C-TAP, the COVID-19 Technology Access Pool, and share vaccine manufacturing technology data.