COVID-19 Vaccines Have Spawned 9 New Billionaires: Campaign Group

Profits from COVID-19 vaccination have helped at least nine people become billionaires, a campaign group said on May 19, calling for an end to pharmaceutical corporations' "monopoly control" on vaccine technology. The call came from the People's Vaccine Alliance, which asserted that the combined riches of the newly minted billionaires was enough to vaccinate the complete population of developing countries. "Between them, the nine new billionaires have a combined net wealth of $19.3 billion (15.8 billion euros), enough to fully vaccinate all people in low-income countries 1.3 times," the Alliance said in a statement.

The statement comes amidst increasing calls to end Intellectual Property Rights and Patents on vaccines. Supporters of the cause have said that waiving off Property Rights on jabs would increase their accessibility manifold as it would give the local manufacturers a chance to produce it. Meanwhile, the alliance said that apart from the new mega-rich, eight existing billionaires also saw their combined wealth increase by $32.2 billion.

"These billionaires are the human face of the huge profits many pharmaceutical corporations are making from the monopoly they hold on these vaccines," said Anna Marriott from charity Oxfam, which is part of the alliance.

New Billionaires

Based on data by Forbes Rich List, the campaign group said that the CEO of Moderna Stephane Bancel and his BioNTech counterpart Ugur Sahin topped the list of newfound vaccine billionaires. Additionally, the list included three of the four founders of CanSino Biologic.

Earlier this month, the United States confirmed its support to India's proposal of waiving intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organisation. WTO describes Intellectual Property Rights as something which gives the creator an exclusive right over the use of his/her creation for a certain period of time. In the case of vaccines, a waiver on IP rights would allow additional manufacturers to produce vaccines and scale down the shortage of jabs.

Image: AP