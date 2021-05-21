COVID-19 Vaccines: South Korea To Begin Trials For Mixed Doses

South Korea announced on Thursday, May 20, that it will perform a clinical trial combining AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses with those from Pfizer and others. As a result of supply delays and safety issues, the country is considering using different COVID-19 vaccines for the first and second doses. According to a health official, the study will involve approximately 500 military personnel who have received the first dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.

South Korea to mix doses of vaccine

As per reports, T cells - immune cells that can kill virus-infected cells - and neutralising antibodies will be examined in those who received a mixture of doses. The timing and scope of the study have yet to be determined, but it will include people of various ages. Reportedly, global shortages and shipment delays have disrupted South Korea's vaccination programme, raising public doubts about Seoul's (capital of South Korea) target of achieving herd immunity by November.

Mixed jabs to be given to army personnel

According to data released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Thursday, just over 7% of the country's 52 million people have received their first dose. As of Wednesday midnight, KDCA registered 646 new confirmed coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 134,117, with 1,916 deaths.

Meanwhile, President Moon Jae-in of South Korea said he will use his visit to Washington as an "opportunity" to replenish the country's vaccine stocks. This comes as the country seeks to expand its immunisation campaign. According to UPI, during a weekly meeting with senior aides, Moon stated that the authorities will use this visit to improve vaccine cooperation and establish a global vaccine production centre. On Friday, May 21, the South Korean president will meet with US President Joe Biden. This will be the two leaders' first face-to-face meeting.

Picture Credit: AP/RepresentativeImage