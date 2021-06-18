COVID-19: Viraleze Nasal Spray Highly Effective Against Alpha, Beta And Gamma Variants

New data released on June 18 showed that Australia’s Viraleze anti-COVID nasal spray is more than 99.99 per cent effective against three of the four variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. According to Scripps Research Institute in the US, SPL7013, the active ingredient in Viraleze, is highly active against the Alpha (UK), Beta (South Africa) and Gamma (Japan/Brazil) variants of SARS-CoV-2 which spread rapidly and increase the risk of mortality. Amid the rising coronavirus cases, the results hold a significant promise for Viraleze developed by Melbourne-based biopharmaceutical company Starpharma (ASX: SPL) in the fight against new and emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2.

As per the data, the Viraleze active, SPL7013, was virucidal within 30 seconds to one minute and achieved more than 99 per cent reduction of the infectious virus against the Beta and Gamma variants, and more than 99.9 per cent within five minutes. For the Alpha variant, the anti-COVID nasal spray achieved over 99.99 per cent reduction in virus within 30 seconds to one minute. The latest findings indicate comparable potency for SPL7013 against all three variants of concern compared with original strains of the virus.

Professor Philippe Gallay, who led the Scripps Institute’s testing, said, “We are impressed with the rapid and potent virucidal and antiviral activity of SPL7013. It is particularly exciting to see a product with this level of virucidal activity”.

Gallay added, “The latest data is consistent with our previous data showing robust antiviral and virucidal effects of SPL7013 against the US strain of SARS-CoV-2 and suggests a mechanism of action that is not impacted by mutations affecting the virus spike proteins”.

In a separate statement, Dr Jackie Fairley, CEO of Starpharma, said that Viraleze may prove to be particularly beneficial as a complementary layer of protection at large gatherings of people including the Tokyo Olympics. Fairley said that the recent results are “important” because, with the arrival of each new variant, there have been “worrying escalations” in transmissibility and disease severity, compounded by the reduced effectiveness of current treatments or vaccines. He further added that his firm has reported data on the potent antiviral properties of SPL7013 against the Alpha, Beta, Gamma variants of coronavirus, as well as original strains from the US, Europe and Australia.

About Beta, Gamma and Alpha variants

Meanwhile, the Delta (India/B.1.617.2) and Kappa (India/B.1.617.1) variants are planned to be tested when virus availability permits. It is worth mentioning that the Beta variant has accounted for more than 90 per cent of SARS-CoV-2 infections in South Africa, and epidemiologists have estimated that it is around 50 per cent more contagious compared with the original SARS-CoV-2 virus/strain based on its rapid spread. The Beta variant has appeared in at least 68 countries. It has also been reported to impact the efficacy of certain vaccines.

The Gamma variant, on the other hand, has been identified in at least 58 countries and is associated with higher hospitalisation rates. The variant could pose a threat to global vaccine efforts. The Alpha variant of concern has been reported to be up to 90 per cent more transmissible than preceding strains. The variant has been reported to be responsible for more than 98 per cent of recent COVID-19 infections in England.

(With inputs from PTI)

