COVID-19: Visas For Foreigners Stranded In India Amid Pandemic Extended Till Sept 30

Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday announced the extension of the visa or stay stipulation period of foreign nationals stuck in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic until September 30. Centre has also said that the said foreigners will not be required to submit applications to FRRO/FRO concerned for visa extension. The September 2 decision was taken with regards to foreign nationals who arrived in India on various visas before March 2020. However, they were stranded due to the worsening situation of the pandemic globally and the suspension of flights.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement, “Due to the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, a number of foreigners who had come to India on various types of visas prior to March 2020 got stranded in the country in the absence of flights to their destinations."

"The Central Government had facilitated the stay of such foreign nationals within India by giving deemed extension of their regular visa or e-visa or stay stipulation period on gratis basis without levy of any overstay penalty. This facility which is presently available till August 31, 2021 has now been extended by the Central Government till September 30, 2021.”

“Such foreign nationals will not be required to submit any application to the FRRO/FRO concerned for extension of their visas till September 30, 2021. Before exiting the country, they may apply online for an exit permission on e-FRRO portal, which would be granted by the FRRO/FRO concerned on gratis basis without levy of any overstay penalty,” it added.

Extension beyond Sept 30 can be applied online

However, if the foreigners were seeking an extension beyond September 30, they are eligible to apply on the online e-FRRO platform on a payment basis. The government said in a statement, “ If an extension of visa is required beyond September 30, 2021, the foreign national concerned may apply for extension of visa on the online e-FRRO platform on payment basis, which would be considered by the FRRO/FRO concerned, subject to the eligibility as per the extant guidelines.”

Meanwhile, as India evacuated several Afghans amid crisis unfolding due to Taliban takeover, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs also noted, “Afghan nationals already in India on any category of visa will be granted extension of visa under guidelines issued separately for Afghan nationals.”

