COVID-19: Vladimir Putin May Deploy Military As Cases Surge In Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that the military could be deployed if necessary as the number of coronavirus cases has been rising sharply in the past few days. During a video conference on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Russia, Putin told the ministers that “all the capabilities” of the military “can and should be deployed”.

Russia has reported 18,438 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 148 deaths so far with a sudden spike in the last week. Putin said that Russia has been witnessing a change in the situation every single day with a rise in the number of serious cases and noted that the next few weeks will largely determine the situation.

“All our actions, including preventive measures on-site and the organisation of the entire healthcare system, should be most rational and taken on the safe side with due account of all factors,” the Russian President told ministers, according to Kremlin.

'Need for objective forecast'

Putin called for a heightened assessment of the prevailing situation in the country in general as well as in specific regions, especially in higher-risk territories. He emphasised the need for an “objective forecast” not only for the medium-or long-term but for the next three, seven and ten days. He asked the government to make and constantly update on such a forecast based on the developments and report to him on a daily basis.

“It is necessary to take into account all scenarios, even the most complex and extraordinary ones so that we can be flexible and quick in adjusting our strategy and tactics,” said the 67-year-old Russian leader.

Putin said that Russia is looking “better” as compared to the other countries because of the organised healthcare system with well-trained medical personnel. He added that the measures issued by authorities are justified since Russia has not passed the peak of the epidemic yet. The Russian President emphasised that all the technical and administrative aspects should be thought through so that they do not create additional problems for people.

(Image source: AP)