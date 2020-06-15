Global Death Toll Due To COVID-19 Tops 427,000, With Over 7.6 Mn Infections Worldwide: WHO

As the deadly Coronavirus pandemic has taken the world hostage with several nations imposing lockdown in their respective countries to combat the pandemic, the virus still continues to spread across the world. As on June 14, there have been 7,690,708 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world which includes 427,630 fatalities worldwide, as per the latest data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday.

According to the WHO, the cumulative global toll of confirmed cases has increased by 137,526 over the past day, which has come down from 142,672 the day before. Over the past 24 hours, 4,281 people died from COVID-19 worldwide, down from 5,055 the day before.

The virus that originated from China has affected the American and the European continents the most. The United States remains the worst affected country with by the pandemic with the infections nearing the 2.1 million mark and over 115,000 fatalities, followed by Brazil which has reported over 867,000 Covid-19 cases of which over 43,000 have succumbed to the virus, while Russia comes third with over 528,000 infections and fatalities over 6,900.

India with 320,922 confirmed cases now comes fourth in the list of infected cases. India's toll of infections has surpassed those of the UK, Spain, Italy, however, the mortality rate or the number of fatalities reported by India is much lower as compared to the above mentioned European countries. The UK has reported 297,342 cases of which 41, 783 have succumbed to the virus. While that of Spain is 243, 928 infected cases including 27,136 fatalities. Italy reported 236,989 infected cases of which 34,345 have succumbed to the virus, as against India's lower count of fatalities which stands at 9,195, despite being the second-most populous country in the world.

Nations, researchers and privateers are striving to come up with a suitable vaccine or antidote for the deadly virus. Several experts have claimed that it would take at least another year to find a workable cure for the virus. The World Health Organisation has also said the virus is here to stay. Countries across the world which were compelled to impose lockdown have now started reopening their economies even as the virus continues to spread with no vaccine coming up in the near future. However, with other remedies, people who were found to be positive have recovered from the virus, at least in countries such as India where more than 50% of the infected cases have been cured and discharged.

(With ANI inputs)