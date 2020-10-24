COVID-19: WHO expert warns nations against authorizing use of Remdesivir

Health officials reviewing Gilead Science Inc’s Remdesivir against COVID-19 should consider all evidence, including the trial wherein the medicine failed, before approving it, Soumya Swaminathan opined on October 23. Speaking at a press briefing, Swaminathan, a paediatrician and chief WHO scientist, said that American officials do not seem to have done so. Her remarks come as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the drug for emergency use on October 22.

The decision which was made by the FDA comes a week after WHO released its results of 'Solidarity trial', which concluded Remdesivir has little or no impact on a patient's chances of surviving COVID-19. Talking about FDA’ approval, Swaminathan said that WHO's moves were robust. "We hope that people who are doing treatment guidelines in other countries, as well as regulators around the world, will take note of our study results, in addition to the other evidence," she said.

Remdesivir, an antiviral medication has been approved for emergency use in and around 50 countries, including Japan, Taiwan, India, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the European Union.

Remdesivir has little impact on mortality rate

The results of the UN-coordinated trial of four anti-viral drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 have indicated that they have “little or no” positive impact in reducing the mortality rate of the patients, said World Health Organisation (WHO) in a statement on October 16. What the United Nations (UN) health agency called “world’s largest randomized control trial” on COVID-19 therapeutics which lasted for six months, has generated conclusive evidence on the effectiveness of repurposed medications - Remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon for treating COVID-19 patients.

However, WHO concluded that these four COVID-19 therapeutics “appeared to have little or no effect on 28-day mortality or the in-hospital course of COVID-19 among hospitalized patients.”

