The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified “issues” at the Sputnik V vaccine production site in Moscow, particularly with the monitoring and control of aseptic operation and filling, according to a PTI report. The global health body analyses the scientific evaluations that determine vaccine’s safety, efficacy and quality ahead of the approvals that ascertain vaccines have met the international standards. The vaccine manufactures are legally obliged to follow defined standards and their manufacturing operations are subject to regulatory oversight by the WHO.

While the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have reported that the Sputnik V jab is 97.6% effective against the novel coronavirus, the WHO has uncovered some problems.

The report carried by the PTI cites the summary of WHO's preliminary findings as investigators conducted inspections in at least 4 Sputnik V manufacturing sites across Moscow. They found issues with the data integrity and testing results from monitoring during manufacturing and quality control, as well as with the monitoring and control of aseptic operation and filling. Furthermore, the world health organization’s probe found problems with traceability and identification of Sputnik V’s vaccine batches at the site.

As many six such issues were detailed in a report released by the WHO during its May 31 to June 4 visit to the Pharmstandard Ufa Vitamin Plant in Ufa, southern Russia. The other issues were with jabs’ filling lines, sterility assurance, sterile filtration validation, and the risks of cross-contamination.

“Efficacy of Sputnik V is 97.6% based on the analysis of data on the coronavirus infection rate among those in Russia vaccinated with both components of Sputnik V from December 5, 2020, to March 31, 2021,” the pharmaceutical company claims.

WHO informed Moscow; Kremlin issues response

The WHO reportedly informed the production last of its findings. It said in a statement that the communications on the manufacturing loopholes have been initiated with the vaccine manufacturer, the applicant as well Russia’s national regulatory authority. It added that it is expected out of the vaccine manufacturers to fix those problems basis the preliminary findings outlined in the wide-ranging report release after a thorough investigation.

The vaccine has been given emergency approvals for use in more than 66 countries, according to Sputnik V’s official website. Recently, Brazil became the 67th country to approve the jab after National regulator ANVISA has granted permission to use Sputnik V.

In response to WHO’s findings, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a state presser that there were "some shortcomings” that the WHO identified via an inspection team and those have been taken into account. Kremlin spokesperson stated that while there are strict standards in place as regulated by the controls body, necessary measures will be taken to rectify the problems.