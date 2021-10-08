COVID-19: WHO Issues Strategy To Completely Vaccinate 70% Of World Population By Mid-2022

In a bid to mitigate the disruptions in global vaccine equity, World Health Organisation (WHO) has taken an initiative to vaccinate more than 70% of the world population by mid-2022. Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that as a part of the Global COVID Vaccination Strategy, by the end of 2021 WHO has planned to inoculate at least 40% of the population in every country with most importance to lower-income countries, particularly those in Africa. The decision comes after at least 56 middle East and African countries failed to meet the set target of 10% complete vaccination of their population by September this year.

According to the WHO director, the Strategy "will help to bring an end to what has become a two-track pandemic - people in poorer countries continue to be at risk while those in richer countries with high vaccination rates enjoy much greater protection." To achieve the global targets, Tedros suggested a three-step approach: older adults, health workers, at-risk groups of all ages. This is to be followed by adult age groups in every country and lastly extended vaccination of adolescents, he said in a statement.

A bid to curb "two-track pandemic"

As per WHO statistics, it will require at least 11 billion vaccines to meet the said target. The vaccine count stipulated by WHO is an allocation problem rather than a supply problem, Tedros said during the press briefing. "With Global vaccine production now nearly at 1.5 billion doses per month, there is enough supply to achieve our target provided they are distributed equitably," he noted.

"We can still achieve the targets for this year and next, but it will take a level of political commitment, action, and cooperation, beyond what we have seen to date," Tedros said at the routine presser.

"Sciences played its part by delivering powerful, life-saving tools faster than for any outbreak in history," Tedros said adding, "but the concentration of those tools in the hands of few countries and companies has led to global catastrophe, with the rich protected by the poor remain exposed to the deadly virus." He called for a political commitment, action and cooperation to ensure a coordinated approach and break the "two-track pandemic" course.

Tedros also outlined the priority actions for manufacturers, distributors, civil societies and investors deemed necessary under the Strategy. He added that substantial financing has been invested in procuring most of the required vaccine doses for low and middle-income countries. Lastly, he concluded by urging all UN organisations like UNICEF, CEPI, CDC and many more to monitor progress and identify necessary changes to resolve bottlenecks.

Image: AP