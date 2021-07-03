COVID-19: WHO Recommends Testing In Schools To Avoid Closures, Says 'time To Act Is Now'

The World Health Organization on June 2 recommended that COVID-19 tests should be conducted in schools. In order to avoid the "harmful" effects of school closures and remote learning, the WHO has issued updated recommendations on schooling. The WHO Regional Director Dr Hans Kluge in his statement said that the summer offers an opportunity for governments to implement measures to control the spread of the virus and also avoid closing schools.

"The summer months offer a valuable window of opportunity for governments to put in place the right set of measures that will help keep infection rates down and avoid resorting to school closures, which, as we have seen, have such a harmful effect on the education, social and mental well-being of our children and youth," Dr Hans Kluge said in a statement issued together with UNICEF and UNESCO.

Dr Hans Kluge added that closing schools "as we have seen, have such a harmful effect on the education, social and mental well-being of our children and youth". He said that amid the spread of new variants and unvaccinated people in school settings, the government should act for the development of children. According to the new recommendations, testing should be prioritised for children in schools from time to time to avoid closures.

"The spread of new variants, coupled with the presence of pockets of unvaccinated people in school settings, means that there is no time to lose. The time to act is now. We can’t allow the pandemic to rob children of their education and development", said Dr Hans Kluge.

According to the WHO's updated guidelines on schooling, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or rapid antigen tests should be conducted in schools even for asymptomatic students from time to time. Importance should be given for safeguarding educational outcomes, mental and social well-being of students. Testing should be prioritized for symptomatic children with acute respiratory infection of any severity if they belong to a vulnerable group, risk group, and asymptomatic high-risk exposure close contacts of cases should also be considered for testing. School closures should be considered only as a measure of last resort, if and when “large outbreaks occur or transmission in the community cannot be controlled by any other measures,” said the Technical Advisory Group(TAG) members note in their recommendations.

