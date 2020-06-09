WHO Says Asymptomatic Cases Of Novel Coronavirus Are 'very Rare'

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 were "rare" and urged nations to step up their efforts to contain the novel coronavirus. This comes as half of the total positive cases in Singapore were reportedly asymptomatic. Speaking to international media reports, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's top epidemiologist said that other countries were finding asymptomatic cases through contact tracing. However, she added that there was no evidence that those cases were further spreading the virus.

“From the data we have, it still seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual. It is very rare," she said.

1/2@WHO recently published a summary of transmission of #COVID19, incl. symptomatic, pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic transmission



See page 2 of👇https://t.co/2OJ2pLT5Iu



In this summary, we state: "Comprehensive studies... — Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) June 8, 2020

2/2 ... on transmission from asymptomatic individuals are difficult to conduct, but the available evidence from contact tracing reported by Member States suggests that asymptomatically-infected individuals are much less likely to transmit the virus than those who develop symptoms — Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) June 8, 2020

additional points:



In these data, it is impt to breakdown truly asymptomatic vs pre-symptomatic vs mildly symptomatic



also to note that the % reported or estimated to be "asymptomatic" is not the same as the % that are asymptomatic that actually transmit — Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) June 8, 2020

The lethal respiratory infection which originated in China’s Wuhan has now spiralled to infect over 7,199,611 people across the world, out of which 408,737 have died. Speaking at a virtual press meet, the organization’s chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed that more than 1,36,000 cases were reported on June 7, marking the highest single-day toll since the outbreak.

"More than six months into the pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal," he told an online briefing.

To prevent a second peak

Meanwhile, Dr Mike Ryan, WHO’s Top Emergencies Expert, when questioned about China asserted that “retrospective studies” of how the outbreak was handled could wait, adding that the world needs to focus on present action to prevent the second peak of the virus.

Read: George Floyd's Death A Homicide; He Had Covid But Was Asymptomatic: Full Autopsy Report

Read: Delhi Govt Reduces 14-day Mandatory Home Quarantine To 7 Days For Asymptomatic Travellers

Ryan also highlighted that infection in the Central American nations like Guatemala was still on the rise and they were “complex” epidemics. Talking but Brazil, the worse hit nation in the region, he is sad that it has been “extremely detailed” so far but stressed that it was important for people to understand where the virus and how to manage risks. South America has reported 1,176,584 cases until now. Maria van Kerkhove, a WHO epidemiologist, said that a "comprehensive approach" was essential in South America.

Read: China Reports Six New Coronavirus Infections, Five Asymptomatic Cases

Read: 20 Delhi Metro Employees Asymptomatically Covid-positive; DMRC Hails Staff's Resilience