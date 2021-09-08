COVID-19: WHO Slams 'wealthy Countries' For Hoarding Vaccines, Prolonging Pandemic

Weeks after calling for a moratorium on booster vaccine shots, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has now accused “wealthier nations” of stockpiling jabs and thereby delaying global vaccine supply. Addressing media reporters in a Q&A session on Tuesday, WHO’s COVID-19 technical head Maria Van Kerkhove called out member states for “prolonging the pandemic” by hoarding vaccine doses. A report last month revealed that 75 per cent of the 4.8 billion COVID vaccine doses produced worldwide went to only 10 nations.

"This is not just unfair, it's not just immoral," the epidemiologist said during a Q&A session, "it's prolonging the pandemic, and it is resulting in people dying."

Pointing out global inequality in vaccine supply, the WHO expert highlighted that vaccine nationalism is negatively contributing to the death toll. On Wednesday, the total death toll reached 4,601,142. Meanwhile, she also pointed out the supply redistribution, stating that countries that choose to issue COVID-19 vaccines to another country should not consider their act charitable because "we are completely in this together."

COVID is likely to stay

This comes as the World Health Organization said that the coronavirus pandemic "is likely here to stay with us." As the spike in COVID cases driven by hyper transmissible delta variant continues to spread unabated across the world with the majority unvaccinated population, the WHO stressed that hopes of eradicating the COVID-19 must subside as the COVID-19 won’t disappear but eventually fade with time like the flu and other illnesses.

“I think this virus is here to stay with us and it will evolve like influenza pandemic viruses, it will evolve to become one of the other viruses that affect us,” Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Program, said at a press briefing on Tuesday. "This [COVID-19] can become a livable pathogen where it’s there, it circulates, you’re going to hear on the evening news about outbreaks in a dorm or a movie theater, but people go about their normal lives,” a former US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb had also similarly predicted in April 2020 interview with a US broadcaster.

Image: AP