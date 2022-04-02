COVID-19: WHO Warns About New Variant 'XE'; Says 10% More Contagious Than Omicron BA.2

The World Health Organization (WHO), on Friday, warned about a new “highly contagious” variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, that causes COVID-19. Known as “XE”, the new COVID strain, as per WHO, is more transmissible than the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron.

The newly discovered strain, causing respiratory ailment COVID-19, is a recombinant strain of two sub-lineages of Omicron, BA.1 and BA.2. The XE variant of SARS-CoV-2 "belongs to the Omicron variant until significant differences in transmission and disease characteristics, including severity, may be reported," the WHO said in its latest weekly epidemiological report published on March 29.

"Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of 10 percent as compared to BA.2, however, this finding requires further confirmation," the WHO’s report on XE variant read.

According to WHO, thus far by 2022, the BA.2 sub-variant became the dominant strain accounting for nearly 86% of all sequenced cases worldwide. However, the new strain, XE, was detected from a specimen on January 19 in the UK. There were more than 637 cases of COVID-19 from the XE variant as of Friday.

#VaccinEquity remains the single most powerful tool we have to save lives. I’m surprised that there are some in the global health community who see the 70% target as no longer relevant. My answer to that is: are some lives worth more than others? pic.twitter.com/nSlrvx17KG — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 1, 2022

What does UK's Health Security Agency (UKHSCA) know about new COVID strain?

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSCA) in a statement said it was studying XE - the mutation of the BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron strains - referring it as a “recombinant" strain. There is currently “insufficient evidence” to draw conclusions about growth advantage or other properties of this variant including the transmissibility, said UKHSA. But the agency is “continuing to monitor all recombinants closely, routinely through our world-leading genomic surveillance and sequencing capability”.

“UKHSA will continue to monitor the situation closely as a matter of routine, as we do all data relating to SARS-CoV-2 variants both in the UK and internationally,” the agency informed in a statement.

"If more groups move away from the 70% target, we have more #COVID19 transmission in the 🌍, more people that get sick, more people that die & eventually more variants that emerge & possibly frustrate all the progress that's has been made so far"-Dr Bruce Aylward #VaccinEquity pic.twitter.com/8V9PcbKjIV — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 31, 2022

Professor Susan Hopkins, UK’s Chief Medical Advisor said in a statement that the recombinant variants “are not an unusual occurrence, particularly when there are several variants in circulation, and several have been identified over the course of the pandemic to date. As with other kinds of variants, most will die off relatively quickly.”

She further explained, “This particular recombinant, XE, has shown a variable growth rate and we cannot yet confirm whether it has a true growth advantage. So far there is not enough evidence to draw conclusions about transmissibility, severity, or vaccine effectiveness.”

WHO studying another variant XD, a hybrid of Delta and Omicron

While the Omicron variant is formed with four lineages including B.1.1.529, BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3, the new COVID mutant strain XE may have the growth rate advantage of 10% compared with BA.2, the sublineage considered a variant of concern.

According to WHO, recombination strains have emerged throughout the pandemic, for example, the Alpha variant B.1.1.7 was detected in Spain in 2020. Susan Hopkins, the chief medical adviser of Britain's Health Security Agency (HSA), said that so far there's not enough evidence about the variant’s transmissibility and its impact on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines or the severity of the disease that it causes.

WHO is also monitoring another recombinant variant known as XD, a hybrid of Delta and Omicron strain. This strain found already in France, Denmark, and Belgium, is associated with higher transmissibility or more severe outcomes, said WHO.