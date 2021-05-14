COVID-19: WHO Warns Of ‘far More Deadlier’ Second Year, Urges Countries To Donate Vaccines

WHO warned Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic's second year will be “far deadlier” as he urged the wealthier nations to donate the vaccines to the developing nations via COVAX rather than “jab children.” Speaking at a press conference, World Health Organization's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "We’re on track for the second year of this pandemic to be far more deadly than the first.” He added, "I understand why some countries want to vaccinate their children and adolescents, but right now I urge them to reconsider and to instead donate vaccines to COVAX.” WHO cautioned that the cases and deaths have been increasing rapidly in WHO’s South-East Asia region, adding that there are countries in every region now with “increasing trends.”

“The number of weekly cases and deaths remain near their record highs, with more than 5.4 million reported cases and almost 90 thousand deaths last week,” the global health agency said. “While any decline is welcome, gains can be easily lost. In some ways, the way down is more dangerous than the way up,” it added.

WHO warned of the disease’s harsh resurgence as it warned that when countries reported the declining trend in cases and deaths, a new variant outbreak has resulted due to the relaxed public health measures. “The pandemic is still evolving, and progressing around the world,” WHO chief Tedros told the conference on May 13. “ Let me be clear: Globally, we are still in a perilous situation,” he said in a stern warning. Transmission is now driven by the spread of variants, increased social mixing, the too-quick relaxation of public health and social measures, and inequitable vaccination, he said.

Tedros asks rich nations to 'distribute' jabs

WHO chief expressed concerns over vaccine equity as he said that the shocking global disparity in access to vaccines remains one of the biggest risks to ending the pandemic. “High- and upper-middle-income countries have received 83% of the world’s vaccines while, low- and lower-middle countries have received just 17 percent of the world’s vaccines,” he reiterated. Addressing the global imbalance of the jabs, Tedros asked the richer countries to distribute the vaccines to the developing world and stop vaccinating children.

“You must use every tool at your disposal to drive transmission down, right now. Even if your country has a downward trend, it is the time to surge your capacities,” he said. Tedros suggested that the “lesson is clear”, and an agile, collaborative approach to research and innovation is essential to responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. He asked the nations to bridge the vaccine gap through the COVAX facility and other global initiatives by WHO.