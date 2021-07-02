COVID-19: WHO's COVAX Urges Countries To Ensure 'equal Recognition' Of Vaccines

COVAX, the global alliance for equitable vaccine distribution on Thursday has urged the governments for 'equal recognition of vaccines' for people who are inoculated with vaccines that have been deemed safe by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The COVAX has stated that any decision that restricts travel for people based on vaccines will further widen the global vaccine divide and worsen the inequities seen in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. It further added that the move to limit travel based on vaccines would affect the growth of economies that are already suffering.

COVAX calls for equal recognition of COVID-19 vaccines

"Any measure that only allows people protected by a subset of WHO-approved vaccines to benefit from the re-opening of travel into and with that region would effectively create a two-tier system, further widening the global vaccine divide and exacerbating the inequities we have already seen in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. It would negatively impact the growth of economies that are already suffering the most," the COVAX statement reads

In addition, COVAX has said that the move is counter-effective, both in 'spirit and outcome'. It has remarked that such decisions also undermine the confidence in vaccines that have proved to be safe and effective. Moreover, it also remarked that it affects trade, commerce and travel.

"Such moves are already undermining confidence in life-saving vaccines that have already been shown to be safe and effective, affecting uptake of vaccines and potentially putting billions of people at risk. At a time when the world is trying to resume trade, commerce and travel, this is counter-effective, both in spirit and outcome," the statement added

COVAX has further hailed countries that have already shown commitment to equity as well as safety by accepting travelers protected by all vaccines validated by WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL). It has urged other countries to do the same and consider equal recognition of vaccines.