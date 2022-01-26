COVID-19 Will Become Endemic Although Omicron Scare Looms, Says Harvard Immunologist

As the world continues to battle the more contagious new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, an eminent Harvard immunologist revealed that COVID-19 cannot be "completely eradicated".

Speaking to ANI on the impact of the Omicron strain on the nature of the COVID pandemic, Dr. Shiv Pillai, Professor of Medicine and Health Sciences and Technology of Harvard Immunology Graduate Program, said that at a level the virulence of the virus will reduce at some point, making it an endemic in a few years.

Underlining the concerns over the more-transmissible Omicron strain, Dr. Pillai also noted that the wave may have a "prolonged effect in India". Nevertheless, in a relief, he added that vaccinations and drugs will contribute to making a "lot of change" in the way the world deals with the novel coronavirus.

"I think it will become an endemic state where we will start to live with some level of the virus, hopefully, virulent virus. So, it is not such a bad disease for most people. I think that's where we will end up in maybe a few years. I think vaccinations will get better and the drugs are going to change things a lot," Dr. Shiv Pillai, Director of Harvard Immunology Graduate Program at Harvard Medical School, told ANI.

When asked about the impact of antiviral medicines on improving clinical symptoms from the virus, the Harvard immunologist said, "So, I think, yes. We will get very good control with drugs and vaccines and we will be in a better place but we won't eradicate (COVID-19 virus), it will still be around."

Dr. Pillai went on to stress the concerns over the Omicron variant. "It is a very different virus from Delta that was in India before," he noted. He also emphasized that oral drugs like Paxlovid and Cipla will divert the course of the pandemic.

Omicron to have 'prolonged effect' in India

Omicron variant is currently in the community transmission state all over the world, Dr. Pillai informed, citing Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) report. However, in India, the new variant's version is "slightly different" from the rest of the world.

"In India, there is a second variant of Omicron, BA.2, that is also spreading, it is slightly different from the Omicron strain BA.1 (observed across the world," he said. He also explained that the new strain lacks similarity to its preceding Delta variant, adding that the current strain is slightly milder than the original virus and "doesn't affect the lungs as badly."

The new COVID-19 strain was first detected in Gauteng province in South Africa in early November. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on November 24 named the variant 'Omicron' using the first twelve letters of the Greek alphabet.

Since then, at least 89 countries have reported cases of Omicron, with the UK, US, and India recording maximum daily caseload. While the virus is reportedly more contagious and vaccine-evasive, health experts have informed that it is less severe compared to the Delta variant that broke out last year.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Unsplash (representative)