COVID-19: World Bank Deployed Over USD 157 BN In 15 Months To Fight Pandemic

The World Bank has constantly extended support and focused on helping countries to address the unprecedented developments under the clutches of COVID-19. In the largest-ever crisis response, the institution has granted over $15 billion in the last 15 months to help the world transition to recovery through a combination of saving lives, protecting the backward, and securing foundations of the economy, the PTI reported. This represents a subsequent increase of more than 60 percent over the 15 months prior to the pandemic, the bank said in its statement on July 19, Monday.

"Since the start of the pandemic, the World Bank Group has committed or mobilised a record USD 157 billion in new financing, an unprecedented level of support for an unprecedented crisis," World Bank Group President David Malpass said.

Assuring assistance to the developing countries during the critical crisis, David also added, the World Bank would contribute anything deemed necessary "to help achieve a more broad-based economic recovery." According to the Director, the institution has proved to be a rapid, innovative and effective platform to support the country grappling with an unforeseen crisis. They are also ready to strengthen resilience for future shocks, Malpass promised. Deeply concerned about the current global socio-economic condition and lack of vaccines, the Director of World Bank also said that it is a long road to go.

$4BN vaccine rollout for over 50 countries

The World Bank on June 30, sanctioned over $4 billion for the purchase and deployment of COVID-19 vaccines for 51 developing countries, half of which are in Africa. According to the World Bank report, more than half of the financing was deployed by the International Development Association (IDA), the Bank’s fund for the world’s poorest countries, and is on grant or highly concessional terms. This financing is said to be part of the Bank’s commitment to helping low- and middle-income countries acquire and distribute vaccines and strengthen their health systems.

IBRD's USD 10 billion crisis buffer in addition to the board-approved sustainable annual lending limits

According to a press release by the World Bank, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development totalled USD 45.6 billion. The deployment also included an excess drawing down of USD 10 billion as a crisis buffer in addition to the board-approved sustainable annual lending limits sanctioned by IBRD. According to PTI, grants and zero or low-interest loans to the world's poorest countries from the International Development Association (IDA) also amounted to $53.3 billion. The institution, in order to meet the increased financing needs also used all the remaining IDA18 resources in fiscal 2020 and frontloaded about half of all the three-year envelope of IDA19 resources in FY21, it said.

(Input: PTI/World Bank)