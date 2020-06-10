COVID-19: WHO Expert Clarifies After Pushback Over Comments On Asymptomatic Spread

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday, June 9 issued clarifications over the comments made a day earlier regarding the spread of COVID-19 by asymptomatic patients.

WHO's top epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove on Monday had said that the asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 were "rare" and urged nations to step up their efforts to contain the novel coronavirus. She had further added countries were finding asymptomatic cases through contact tracing. However, she added that there was no evidence that those cases were further spreading the virus.

After getting heavy pushback from public health experts, Van Kerkhove on Tuesday clarified that she only spoke with the current data that the organisation had received and that majority of the COVID-19 transmission is through symptomatic patients. According to the WHO epidemiologist, while some models showed that 40 percent of transmission is from asymptomatic persons, her earlier comments were referring to a 'subset of studies' and not the models.

During a question and answer session on social media, she said, "To truly understand how many people don't have symptoms, we don't actually have that answer yet." Van Kerkhove stated that she was not stating any policies of the World Health Organization. She further added that her comments did not include presymptomatic patients or those patients who have not yet developed symptoms but will later.

'Virus worsening globally'

Chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday warned that the coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, even as the situation in Europe is improving. During a press briefing, the WHO Chief noted that about 75% of cases reported to the UN health agency on Sunday came from 10 countries in the Americas and South Asia.

COVID-19 across the globe

First detected in China's Wuhan, at present there are around 7,323,516 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection across the globe and the disease has led to the death of around 413,731 people.

In a ray of hope, around 3,603,893 people are also reported to have recovered. Meanwhile, leading the number of worldwide cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 infection, the United States has become the new epicentre of the pandemic surpassing China, Italy, and Iran.

