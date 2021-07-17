'COVID & Coup Fueling Perfect Storm In Myanmar': UN Expert Says Global Community Must Act

With several months of unresolved socio-political tension in Myanmar, along with an unabated pandemic, the situation seems to be worsening in the country. Reporting about the current human rights situation in the coup-driven country, the UN Special Rapporteur insisted that the country is in immediate need of international help.

Tom Andrews, the UN special rapporteur, in his statement described the current situation as a ‘perfect storm of factors' that are fuelling the crisis in the country. He explained that the people of Myanmar are facing both coup and COVID-19 at the same time and the health infrastructure is on the verge of collapsing, with a lack of life-saving drugs, doctors and hospitals.



'Myanmar Coup and COVID-19 together are wreaking havoc in the country'

Tom has made a desperate call for ‘emergency assistance to save lives'. In his statement, he wrote, "An explosion of COVID cases, including the Delta variant, the collapse of Myanmar's health care system, and the deep mistrust of the people of Myanmar on anything connected to the military junta, are a perfect storm of factors that could cause a significant loss of life in Myanmar without emergency assistance by the international community."

In his plea, he states that the people of Myanmar are not even receiving fundamental human rights, even the basic right of ‘highest attainable standard of health’ is being denied to them.



"The highest attainable standard of health is one of the fundamental rights of every human being and that right is being denied to most within Myanmar. The international community must act."



The ferocious spread of COVID-19 is taking a toll on the country, as there is an acute need for greater amounts of life-saving aid to treat COVID. The UN expert said, "There is a major lack of capacity, including oxygen support to treat those suffering from the virus.”The country, on one hand, is dealing with social unrest and on the other hand, people are dying because of a shortage of medical resources and trust. There is a lack of sense of trust in the common people and the army junta lacks resources and is incapable of handling the COVID-19 driven destruction. "The junta lacks the resources, the capabilities, and the legitimacy to bring this crisis under control," he said.

UN Special Rapporteur calls for immediate International Aid

Earlier on July 7, the Special Rapporteur reiterated his call for an "Emergency Coalition for the People of Myanmar" to the Human Rights Council. He also asked the council to provide emergency humanitarian aid to the country immediately.

Tom Andrews also expressed his concerns over overcrowded prisons and the health of the political prisoners, "Myanmar's prison population, including the thousands of political prisoners who have been arbitrarily detained since the coup, are in grave danger. Prisoners, particularly those with underlying conditions could see their detention become a death sentence," he said.

As the military crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar continues, more than 900 people have been killed so far and around 6,000 people have been detained in Myanmar since the military seized power on 1 February.



