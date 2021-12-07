COVID Delays Hurt Africa's Malaria Fight, Over 69,000 More Deaths Reported In 2020: WHO

The World Health Organization claimed on Monday that the worldwide response to the long-standing danger of malaria has been hampered by the COVID-19 outbreak, which has disrupted health systems in many nations and resulted in millions of additional fatalities globally last year. Dr Pedro Alonso, the Director of WHO Global Malaria Program, stated at the release of the UN agency's annual World Malaria Report in Geneva that “the doomsday scenario projected by the WHO has not materialised,” as per a UN report.

As per the report, moderate delays in malaria care service deliveries have resulted in 14 million cases of malaria and 69,000 fatalities. During the pandemic, addition two-thirds or nearly 47,000 individuals have lost their lives due to malaria because of the interruptions in malaria prevention, diagnosis, as well as treatment.

#COVID19 pandemic has disrupted #malaria services, leading to a marked increase in cases and deaths: 14 million more cases in 2020 compared to 2019, and 69,000 more deaths - new report.

Sub-Saharan Africa accounted for nearly 95% of all malaria instances

According to the WHO, Sub-Saharan Africa accounted for nearly 95% of all malaria instances and fatalities in 2020. However, the results for last year might have been far worse, with WHO predicting a probable doubling of malaria-related fatalities by 2020, prompting several nations to increase their malaria-fighting efforts. Further, children under the age of five account for almost 80% of all fatalities in the region.

Over the previous 15 years, a dozen nations have entered the ranks of malaria-free countries, this year China and El Salvador have achieved that mark, WHO stated. Yet, on the other hand, WHO had warned that malaria progress has slowed in recent years, with 24 nations reporting rises in malaria-related mortality since 2015, the baseline year for WHO's malaria strategy. Annual malaria infections increased by 13 million to 163 million in the 11 hardest-hit nations between 2015 and 2020, according to WHO, while fatalities increased by over 54,000 to almost 445,000 every year.

Between 2000 and 2020, the majority of malaria infections reduced

In addition to this, the report even stated that between the time period of 2000 and 2020, nearly 1.7 billion instances and 10.6 million fatalities were prevented globally. Over the previous 20 years, the WHO African Region has seen the majority of malaria infections (82%) and fatalities (95%) reduced. But, when COVID-19 struck, the worldwide malaria case incidence in 2020 was 40% more than expected, and the global fatality rate was 42% higher than expected.

Malaria development is still inconsistent on a worldwide basis. However, many nations with a low malaria burden are progressively progressing toward the goal of malaria eradication, according to the report. Further, during the launch of the report, Dr Alonso said, “The first message is a good news message. Thanks to urgent and strenuous efforts we can claim that the world has succeeded in averting the worst-case scenario of malaria deaths,” as per UN report.

(Image: AP)