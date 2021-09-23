COVID Delta Variant Detected Across 185 Countries, Presently Dominant Strain: WHO

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is presently the dominant strain of the infectious coronavirus and its presence is reported in 185 countries as of 21 September, said the World Health Organization (WHO). The global health agency said in its weekly epidemiological update on Tuesday, “The Delta variant now accounted for 90 per cent of the sequences submitted to GISAID with a sample collection date (between 15 June-15 September 2021)." GISAID stands for Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data which is an open-access database.

The WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove said in a live interaction of the UN health agency, “Less than one per cent each of Alpha, Beta, and Gamma are currently circulating. It's really predominantly Delta around the world.”

She added that Delta “has become more fit, it is more transmissible and it is out-competing, it is replacing the other viruses that are circulating”.

Additionally, the United Nations (UN) health agency has revised the classification of Eta, Iota and Kappa from variants of interest (VOI) to Variants Under Monitoring detected in 81, 49, and 57 countries respectively. The reclassification of the variants’ substantial decline in the incidence worldwide. The WHO said, "The VOIs Eta (B.1.525), Iota (B.1.526), and Kappa (B.1.617.1) have been reclassified as 'former VOIs'. These will now be assessed as Variants Under Monitoring.”

"The revision reflects the rapid spread and current dominance of the Delta variant in most regions of the world," it added.

Moderna's jab more effective against Delta variant than Pfizer

Meanwhile, the US study has shown that the COVID-19 vaccinations are effective at avoiding hospitalisations and emergency department visits caused by the Delta version of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The author of the study Shaun Grannis, vice president for data and analytics at Regenstrief Institute in the US, stated, "These real-world data show that vaccines remain highly effective at reducing COVID-19 related hospitalisations and emergency department visits, even in the presence of the new COVID-19 variant. We strongly recommend vaccinations for all who are eligible to reduce serious illness and ease the burden on our healthcare system.” According to the researchers, Moderna was 95 percent efficient at preventing hospitalisations among adults aged 18 and above.

