COVID, Flu, Or Common Cold? How To Differentiate The Three Illnesses With Similar Symptoms

Ever since the Omicron variant of coronavirus started to spread across the world, the confusion among mild symptoms of COVID-19, common cold and the flu has also escalated. All three illnesses share similar symptoms of sore throat, running nose and muscle aches which often make it hard to distinguish the infection. The new variant of coronavirus, B.1.1.529 is causing a rise in COVID-19 cases but the hospitalisations continue to remain considerably low.

The evidence has suggested that for people vaccinated against COVID-19, the Omicron variant is likely to be less severe. According to CNN, epidemiologist and former Detroit Health Department executive director, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed said, “The important thing to remember is a vaccine is like giving a 'be on the lookout' call to your immune system. So its capacity to identify, target and destroy viruses is so much higher every time we take another boost of the vaccine” while noting that infections should still be taken seriously.

How to differentiate between common cold, flu and COVID?

El-Sayed, according to the report, acknowledged that early signs of common cold, flu and COVID appear to be similar. Even the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has listed fever, fatigue, body aches, sore throat, shortness of breath and vomiting or diarrhoea as symptoms of COVID-19 and flu. However, coronavirus infection can be distinguished by the headache and dry throat that often go along with it.

According to CNN, El-Sayed emphasised that loss of taste and smell which has been the ‘biggest warming sign’ of COVID-19 is still a possible symptom even though it is less prevalent now than other variants. He warned, "For people who are feeling serious chest pain, particularly with a dry cough that has gotten worse, that's when you really ought to seek medical attention.”

Apart from symptoms, another way to determine the kind of infection suffered by an individual is their exposure. El-Sayed advised, “If you are starting to feel any of these symptoms, it's worth asking: Has anybody with whom I've come into contact been infected with Covid? It's also worth isolating and taking a rapid test.”

Even if a person is not recording the symptoms, it is advisable to practice caution if they have been around a COVID-19 individual. El-Sayed said, “I do think it is worth keeping a high suspicion that it could be Covid considering that we have the Omicron variant spreading like wildfire.”

Regarding the appropriate timing to take the coronavirus test, the medical expert said, ‘If you are feeling symptoms, now is the time to take a test’. CNN further quoted him as saying, “Just because you get a negative test doesn't necessarily mean it's not COVID…The best approach is to test and then maybe test again in 12 to 24 hours, and if you get two negatives, you can be more certain that it's not." Whether the illness is common cold, flu or COVID-19, it is advised to isolate the patient to recover from a viral infection, said El-Sayed.

