COVID-free Island Kiribati Announces Curbs After Passengers Test Positive For The Virus

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay COVID-19 free for a long time, however, the Pacific nation has now been touched by the virus. As Kiribati reopened its international borders, two-thirds of the passengers on the first international flight that arrived in the country in 10 months have tested positive for the virus, reported The Guardian. The authorities have decided to impose a four-day lockdown from Monday as the COVID-19 virus is believed to have spread into the community.

36 passengers of the 56 international travellers have tested positive for COVID-19 after they arrived from Fiji last Friday. The infected people have been quarantined and are recovering well. However, the security guard at the quarantine centre has tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. After the security guard was infected with COVID-19, the authorities imposed a two-week curfew and introduced health measures such as mandatory mask-wearing and people have been advised to follow social distancing.

Kiribati to impose lockdown

For travelling outside Tarawa, the capital of Kiribati, people need to show vaccine pass. Furthermore, two more COVID-19 cases have been detected in the community in Kiribati on Thursday, as per The Guardian report. Following the discovery of two more cases, the government has announced a lockdown that will come into effect on Monday. All the schools have been shut and people have been permitted to leave their homes only for essential services. According to the World Health Organization, as of 3 January 2022, 111,686 vaccine doses have been administered against COVID-19.

The 36 passengers who have tested positive for COVID-19 had taken three COVID-19 tests before leaving Fiji during their pre-departure quarantine period, which began on December 31, reported Stuff.co.NZ. After they reached Tarawa, the passengers were tested again and immediately taken to a quarantine centre. All passengers were vaccinated and were doing well and have been monitored by health officials.

Kiribati had been shut since late March 2020 and it reopened its international borders on January 10. Previously, Kiribati reported two COVID-19 cases from a returning ship in May 2021 and both the infected people recovered as the ship was quarantined.

