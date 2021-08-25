COVID: Indonesia Approves Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine For Emergency Use

Indonesia has authorised Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the country. With this, Indonesia has now become the world's 70th nation to approve the Russian vaccine. As per the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Sputnik V has been given emergency usage authorisation.

Sputnik V became Indonesia's sixth vaccine licensed for use. The nation previously approved Sinovac, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer-BioNTech. Over the 270.2 million Indonesian population, almost 32.6 million individuals are completely immunised till now, while on the other hand, 58 million others receiving their first dose, as per Asia Nikkei.

According to Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the authorisation of the vaccine in Indonesia has been established on the findings of a rigorous examination of the vaccine. He even said that the vaccine would make a significant contribution to the nation's combat against the outbreak.

Dmitriev said, "Indonesia is one the most populated nations in Asia and inclusion of Sputnik V in the national vaccine portfolio will provide for using one of the safest and most effective vaccines in the world. Sputnik V is based on a proven human adenoviral vectors platform and is successfully used in over 50 countries," as per ANI.

Sputnik V

The total number of populations of all nations where Sputnik V has been certified for the user has already surpassed 4 billion people, responsible for more than half of the world's population. Sputnik V is among the safest and most efficient coronavirus vaccines, according to real-world data collected following inoculation in several nations such as Argentina, San Marino, Serbia, Hungary, Bahrain, Mexico, UAE, and others. Regarding the number of licenses granted by government authorities, the Russian vaccine Sputnik V has been ranked second among other coronavirus vaccines worldwide.

Citing research on the coronavirus rate of infection among people in Russia who were inoculated with both the doses of Sputnik V from December 5, 2020, to March 31, 2021, stated that Sputnik V is 97.6% to be effective, as per PTI. Sputnik V. introduced the usage of heterogeneous boosting.

Image Credit: AP