COVID-induced Antibodies Can Damage Brain, Cause Neurological Symptoms, Reveals NIH Study

The latest study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) revealed that the immune response which is spurred by COVID-19 infection affects the blood vessels in the brain and may cause both short-term and long-term neurological problems. Scientists from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) looked at brain abnormalities in nine persons who passed away shortly after contracting the virus. According to a news release from NIH, this study has been published in the journal Brain.

The researchers discovered proof that antibodies, which are immune system proteins created in response to viruses and other intruders, hit the cells lining the blood vessels in the brain, causing inflammation and harm. However, SARS-CoV-2 was not found in the patients' brains, supporting a previous study by the team that found the virus was not directly invading the brain.

Furthermore, the development of therapeutics for COVID-19 individuals with persistent neurological symptoms may benefit from knowing how SARS-CoV-2 might cause brain damage, the release stated.

According to Avindra Nath, M.D., clinical director at NINDS and senior author of the study, "Patients often develop neurological complications with COVID-19, but the underlying pathophysiological process is not well understood". He added, "We had previously shown blood vessel damage and inflammation in patients’ brains at autopsy, but we didn’t understand the cause of the damage. I think in this paper we’ve gained important insight into the cascade of events.”

COVID-19-induced antibodies might unintentionally attack important blood-brain barrier cells: Study

Researchers led by Dr. Nath discovered that COVID-19-induced antibodies might unintentionally attack important blood-brain barrier cells. According to the NIH release, the blood-brain barrier, which prevents dangerous compounds from entering the brain while permitting vital substances to flow through, is formed by tightly packed endothelial cells. Protein leakage from the blood can be caused by endothelial cell damage in the brain's blood vessels. Some COVID-19 patients experience bleeding and blood clots as a result, which can raise their risk of stroke.

In the brains of COVID-19 patients, for the first time, researchers discovered immune complex deposits, molecules created when antibodies bind antigens (foreign things). Such immune complexes cause inflammation, which can harm tissue.

The study extends on their earlier research, which discovered proof of brain injury brought on by thinned and leaky blood vessels. They speculated that the body's normal inflammatory reaction to the infection may have caused the harm.

In addition to this, Dr. Nath and his team studied brain tissue from a portion of the patients in the prior trial to learn more about this immune response. The nine people, ranging in age from 24 to 73, were selected because structural brain scans revealed symptoms of brain's blood vessel damage in each of them. The samples were contrasted with ten controls' samples. Using immunohistochemistry, a method that employs antibodies to detect certain marker proteins in the tissues, the researchers examined neuroinflammation and immune responses.

On the basis of the presence of blood proteins that ordinarily do not pass the blood-brain barrier, researchers discovered indications of leaky blood vessels, as in their prior study. This may imply that the blood-brain barrier's tight connections between endothelial cells are compromised. Dr. Nath and his associates discovered deposits of immune complexes on the surface of the cells, providing proof that endothelial cell damage was probably caused by an immune response, as per NIH.

These findings point to an assault by an antibody that causes endothelial cells to become active. “When endothelial cells are activated, they express proteins called adhesion molecules that cause platelets to stick together. High levels of adhesion molecules were found in endothelial cells in the samples of brain tissue,” as per the NIH study.

Dr. Nath described, “Activation of the endothelial cells brings platelets that stick to the blood vessel walls, causing clots to form and leakage to occur. At the same time the tight junctions between the endothelial cells get disrupted causing them to leak”. He also said, “Once leakage occurs, immune cells such as macrophages may come to repair the damage, setting up inflammation. This, in turn, causes damage to neurons.”

Over 300 genes exhibited decreased expression, whereas six genes showed elevated expression, in places where endothelial cells were damaged, according to the researchers' discovery. These genes were linked to metabolic dysregulation, DNA damage, and oxidative stress. This may suggest possible treatment targets and shed light on the molecular causes of COVID-19-related neurological symptoms.

Further, these findings together shed light on the immune reaction that causes brain damage following COVID-19 infection. But since the virus itself was not found in the brain, it is still unknown which antigen the immune response is focusing on. The ACE2 receptor, which the virus uses to enter cells, may bind to antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. To investigate this concept, more study is required.

According to a NIH study, the discovery may have consequences for comprehending and managing COVID-19-related long-term neurological symptoms, such as headache, exhaustion, loss of taste and smell, irregular sleep patterns, and "brain fog." The study's participants would have probably acquired Long COVID if they had lived, according to the researchers.

(Image: Unsplash/ Pixabay/ Representative Image)