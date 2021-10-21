COVID: Israeli Study Discovers Pfizer Shot Keeps Teens Safe From Delta Strain

A recent study based on the vaccination of over 200,000 Israeli teenagers revealed that Pfizer-Coronavirus BioNTech's vaccine is nearly 93 per cent efficient in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections and almost as effective at preventing the Delta strain of the virus entirely. Researchers from Clalit Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) of Israel, Harvard University, as well as Boston Children's Hospital have compared and examined 94,354 vaccination takers between the age group of 12-18 against the same number of unvaccinated persons of the same age range.

The research was conducted when the Delta strain of the Coronavirus was the most common in Israel. Following the evaluation of the data, the researchers conclude that the vaccination was just as efficient against the mutation in children as it had been against previous versions. The research was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Finding of the Israeli study on Pfizer shot keeps teens safe

As per the findings of the study, the researchers revealed that the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine was remarkably efficient within the first few weeks after obtaining the vaccine shots against both recorded infection and symptomatic COVID with the delta strain among many adolescents between the ages of 12 and 18 years.

The analysis of the study reveals that adolescents who received the vaccination between the time period of June 8 and September 14 have been 59 per cent less likely to develop the disease, after the two weeks of receiving the first dose than those in an unvaccinated control group. While around 57 per cent are less likely to display COVID-19 symptoms. The study discovered that a week after receiving the second dosage of the injection, those percentages increased to 90 per cent and 93 per cent, respectively.

During the trial period, the Delta strain was responsible for almost 95 per cent of all infections in Israel, according to the authors of the study. Clalit, which is Israel's largest HMO, provided data for the study. Clalit provides services to over half of the country's population. Age, gender, ethnicity or communal connection, geographic region, as well as different medical health conditions, were used as a factor in comparing vaccine recipient's situation with the unvaccinated control group. Only 11 out of approximately 95,000 vaccinated adolescents experienced COVID-19 symptoms a week to 3 weeks after receiving the second dose, compared to 151 in the unprotected group.

While, just three hospitalisations among the approximately 188,000 people examined, including one completely inoculated person, and no serious diseases or fatalities. According to the findings, the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine is just as efficient against the Delta variation among teenagers as it was against earlier strains. As per data released by the Israeli Ministry of Health on Wednesday, over 75 per cent of Israeli teenagers aged 16 to 19 have gotten at least two doses of the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine, which is practically the only one accessible in Israel.

Meanwhile, 901 new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours in the nation. According to the latest numbers provided by the Worldometer, the total number of confirmed cases in the nation is 1,319,902 whereas the total number of fatalities is 8,029.

(Image: AP)