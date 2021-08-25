COVID: Japan Decides To Expand State Of Emergency To Eight More Prefectures

To control the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, the Japanese government has decided on expanding the state of emergency to eight more prefectures, as per the Kyodo News report. Hokkaido, Miyagi, Gifu, Aichi, Mie, Shiga, Okayama and Hiroshima will come under the state of emergency until September 12. These regions will join the 13 other prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka.

State of emergency in eight more prefectures

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has taken the decision at a task force meeting on August 25. As per the report, the government will also expand the quasi-state of emergency covering 16 prefectures to another four regions. The areas where the quasi-state of emergency will be expanded include Kochi, Saga, Nagasaki and Miyazaki. As per the report, the Governors of these regions can place restrictions on specific areas rather than entire prefectures. The decision to expand the state of emergency to other prefectures comes after the Paralympics began on August 24.

Under the state of emergency, eateries have to close at 8 pm and not serve alcohol. Department stores and shopping malls are requested to enforce social distancing among customers while shopping. The government has called on offices to make the employees work from home. Economy and Fiscal Policy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, also in charge of the COVID-19 measures, on August 25, warned that people aged 20 to 50 are getting infected with COVID-19 as they are largely unvaccinated. Nishimura urged people to get vaccinated so that they get protected against coronavirus.

Dr Shigeru Omi, a top government medical advisor, has urged schools to limit the activity. He also suggested schools and colleges return to online classes, according to AP. During a parliamentary session, Omi expressed concern over the COVID-19 cases in Tokyo. He said, "Infections in Tokyo are showing no signs of slowing and the severely tight medical systems will continue for a while".

According to the Japanese Health Ministry, as of August 25, 21,570 new COVID-19 cases have been reported taking the overall tally to 1,339,115. Thirty people died due to coronavirus, taking the overall tally to 15,693.

Image Credit: AP/Twitter/Adroman/Pixabay

Inputs from AP