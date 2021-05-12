COVID: Nauru Vaccinates Entire Adult Population, Says 'pleased With World Record Result'

The Pacific nation of Nauru said that all its adult population received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As per Nauru's Bureau of Statistics population, there were 6,812 adults living in Nauru at the end of 2020 and the tiny nation has managed to vaccinate the adult population aged 18 years and over. “With a comparatively young population, this represents 63 per cent of the estimated total population on Nauru having received the COVID-19 vaccine. The National Coronavirus Taskforce is extremely pleased with this world record result and thanks to everyone on Nauru for playing their part to keep Nauru COVID free and safe”, stated the press release.

All adults now vaccinated

Nauru is one of the few countries in the world which have remained COVID free. A lot of ongoing tests are yet to detect the first case of the deadly virus in the region. However, with travellers coming in, the risk of people contracting the virus keeps on increasing.

The Taskforce Chairman, Dr Kieren Keke, has repeatedly warned that Nauru cannot be complacent and the government needs to further protect its people by getting vaccinated. The Health Minister Isabella Dageago stated in Parliament, "our prayers have been answered". She added, "Nauru has been blessed with a supply of vaccine, enough to enable us to immunise 100 per cent of our adult population". Dageago also talked about how many countries are struggling to secure supply of the vaccine and how the government is grateful that everyone on Nauru has made the most of the opportunity that was given to them.

The taskforce is continuously reviewing the Vaccine Register database to confirm the final figure and generate reports in order to review vaccine coverage by age groups, districts, nationalities, occupation and priority target groups. The roll out of the first dose was scheduled across four weeks and it concluded on Friday, 7 May. District communities and workplaces were allocated vaccination times. Walk-ins were also welcomed. Multiple vaccination centres including the Public Health centre were opened up with extended hours in order to ensure maximum coverage.

