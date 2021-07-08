COVID Origin Similar To Animal Market-linked Outbreaks, Lab Leak Can't Be Dismissed: Study

The earliest traces of COVID-19 to markets in China’s Wuhan indicate the initial spread of the SARS virus at least 17 years earlier, scientists have claimed in a paper that concluded that an animal contagion is the most reasonable explanation for the genesis of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the experts have noted that lab accident theory “cannot be dismissed.”

In a review of the scientific evidence over COVID-19 origin, Edward Holmes, Andrew Rambaut and 19 other researchers said on July 7 that the epidemiological history of SARS-CoV-2 is comparable to the previous outbreaks associated with the animal markets. The scientists have reportedly even said that there is ‘no evidence’ of SARS-CoV-2 having a laboratory origin.

However, they noted that the suspicion buds from the coincidence that the COVID-19 pandemic virus was first detected in a city that also houses the institute’s maximum biosafety lab that studies bat-origin viruses and deadly diseases such as Ebola. Still, the authors of the paper stated that the lab accident theory “cannot be dismissed” even though it is highly unlikely compared with “the numerous and repeated human-animal contacts that occur routinely in the wildlife trade."

As per the Bloomberg report, the scientists released the paper on Wednesday ahead of peer review and is presently being readied for submission to a journal for publication. The paper put together by 21 scientists, according to the media publication, provides a detailed explanation for the genetic signatures for SARS-CoV-2, early epidemiology and research undertaken at the Wuhan Insitute of Virology (WIV).

After over a year of COVID-19 pandemic as experts continue to find the definite answers to questions around the origin of the virus, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 coalesces around just two competing ideas. While some claim it was leaked from the Wuhan lab, others have cited evidence to back the theory of virus jumping to humans from animals. As per the report, the authors of the paper include Nobel Prize winner Peter Doherty and Wellcome Trust Director Jeremy Farrar.

Last foreign scientist in WIV on lab leak theory

Earlier, the last foreign scientist to work at Wuhan Institute of Virology, which is also the centre of coronavirus lab leak theory, spoke publicly for the first time regarding the conspiracy. In an interview with Bloomberg published on June 27, Australian virologist Danielle Anderson who is an expert in bat-borne viruses said that working at Wuhan lab was her lifelong goal, supported the investigation into the origins of COVID-19 without ruling out the possibility of a coronavirus leaking from the lab.

Anderson was in Wuhan in 2019 when the COVID-19 virus first began to spread in the country. The Australian virologist told the media publication that she was impressed by the biocontainment lab at the Wuhan lab. She also revealed that all researchers at WIV had to undergo “extensive” 45-hour training to be certified to work independently in the lab. Anderson recalled of the training, “It’s very, very extensive.”

However, notably, Anderson did not completely rule out the possibility of a novel coronavirus being leaked from the Wuhan lab in 2019 that led to the pandemic. She still stated that she believes COVID-19 is likely to have been originated from nature but supported the investigations into the origin of the disease.

