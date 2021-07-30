COVID: Over 80% Crew Aboard South Korean Navy Ship For Anti-piracy Patrols Test Positive

In a recent development overseas, on July 19, South Korea's military recorded a bulk of COVID-19 infections wherein more than 80% of people tested positive for the virus. The ship members aboard a Navy destroyer for anti-piracy patrol operations in the Gulf of Aden.

The diagnosed 247 cases were not linked to the domestic infections at the time as the destroyer Munmu the Great had left South Korea to start its mission in February itself. The surge in infections emerged as the country combats a pandemic at the zenith. The country's Chief of staff told local media that about 50 of the ship's totality of 301 had tested negative in an outbreak reported on July 15. The authorities had airlifted the virus-stricken destroyer back to the homeland and a replacement team steered the vessel back.

Citing South Korean navy sources, none of the affected personnel on board the destroyer were classified as severe cases. South Korean Defence Ministry said that no one on the vessel had been vaccinated as the unit departed the country before their vaccination drive commenced for the military.

South Korea's PM apologises

South Korea's PM Kim Boo-kyum later apologised in a televised statement for "failing to carefully take care of the health of hundreds of soldiers who are devoting themselves to the country and have contracted COVID on a naval ship en route to an anti-piracy mission off East Africa". The entire crew was brought back via a military aircraft.

In a separate address, Defence Minister Suh Wook had said, "I feel heavy responsibility for (the outbreak) and offer words of sincere apology" to the sailors, their families and the public. They vouched to undertake preventive measures to keep similar outbreaks involving South Korean troops abroad at bay."

Purportedly, the outbreak began when the destroyer was anchored at a dock of the harbour in a region to load goods but military authorities could not identify the cause of infections on the 4,400-ton vessel.

COVID-19 crisis mounts South Korea

On July 28, South Korea had reached a new daily high with 1,896 new cases. The number of COVID cases went high a day after officials had imposed stringent restrictions in areas outside the capital region of Seoul in a bid to contain the spread. The latest update has brought the overall number of infections to 1,93,427, with 2,083 COVID-19 deaths.

The figure was the highest daily increase since the COVID-19 outbreak, surpassing a previous high of 1,842 which was reported on July 22. The outbreak has been concentrated in the Seoul area. To prevent a widespread virus outbreak, the authorities placed much of the non-Seoul regions under strict guidelines. To keep the virus from multiplying, the South Korean government prolonged Level 4 distancing rules in Seoul and neighbouring areas until August 8.