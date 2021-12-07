'COVID Pandemic Disrupted Fight Against Malaria; Cases Rise To 241 Million': WHO

Since the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the whole world into its "deadly storm", the UN health agency said it disrupted the recent achievements accomplished in preventing malaria. According to the recent report released by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the cases of malaria soared to 14 million in 2020, compared to the pre-covid era. As per the WHO data, more than 241 million cases were reported by the end of 2020. The death toll was also jumped by more than 69,000, compared to 2019. The soaring of fresh cases and death figures were linked to the interruption in medical services created by the coronavirus, noted WHO.

According to the global health agency, the medical facilities which were earlier dedicated to the treatment of mosquito-borne infectious diseases are forced to diagnose the COVID virus. "The situation could have been far worse. In the early days of the pandemic, WHO had projected that – with severe service disruptions – malaria deaths in sub-Saharan Africa could potentially double in 2020. But many countries took urgent action to shore up their malaria programmes, averting this worst-case scenario," read the statement released by WHO on December 6. "Even before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, global gains against malaria had levelled off," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, in a statement.

"Now, we need to harness that same energy and commitment to reverse the setbacks caused by the pandemic and step up the pace of progress against this disease," added the statement.

India delayed in dispensing insecticide-treated mosquito net

Speaking about India, the global health agency said the largest democratic country accounted for nearly 83% of cases and 82% of all malaria-related deaths in the South-East Asian region. However, among 11 countries -- Burkina Faso, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Mali, Mozambique, the Niger, Nigeria, Uganda, and the United Republic of Tanzania -that account for more than 70% of cases globally, the WHO noted except India all other reported a tremendous increase in malaria cases. Despite highlighting a bit of improvement in diagnosing malaria, the World Health Organisation report said India delayed in dispensing insecticide-treated mosquito nets as well as in other campaigns.

Image: AP/Twitter/Acer_India