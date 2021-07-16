COVID: Philippines Detects Local Cases Of Delta Variant

Philippines has reported 16 new cases of the Delta variant of COVID. Among the 16 new COVID-19 cases, 11 were locally acquired, Health Under-secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing. One of the patients with the delta variant died on June 28. Among these cases, 10 of the people are females aged between 14 to 79.

Cases of Delta variant

The country reported 264 cases with the Alpha variant, 299 Beta variant cases,16 Delta variant cases and 55 cases of Theta variant. Of the 11 local transmissions, at least six were detected in the Northern Mindanao, two in the Metro Manila area, one in central Luzon and two in the central region of Visayas, reported Rappler.

In an effort to curb the spread of COVID, travellers from Indonesia are also banned from entering the Philippines until the end of July, reported Xinhua news agency. Nations already listed in the travel ban until July 31 include India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, UAE, and Oman.

Philippines is hammered with what experts have deemed as Asia’s worst COVID outbreak. According to Philippines health department, the country has recorded 1,496,328 cases of coronavirus out of whom more than 26,476 people have died while 1,421,372 have recovered. As of July 11, 9,669,940 people have their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

The DOH, UP-PGC and UP-NIH today report the detection of additional 264 cases with Alpha variant, 299 Beta variant cases, 16 Delta variant cases and 55 Theta variant cases from the latest batch of samples sequenced by UP-PGC. pic.twitter.com/gGTcfDfbdY — Department of Health (@DOHgovph) July 16, 2021

BAKUNA LANG MALAKAS! 💪



As of July 11, 2021, 9,669,940* Filipino people have gotten their COVID-19 vaccines! More Filipinos vaccinated, more steps closer to a new normal! 🏙️



The vaccines are safe, effective, and free! Register at your LGU and let’s RESBAKUNA! 💉 pic.twitter.com/ZejivzAPt5 — Department of Health (@DOHgovph) July 16, 2021

Last month, President Rodrigo Duterte had threatened to jail residents who refuse to get vaccinated against the infection. “You choose, vaccine or I will have you jailed,” Duterte said in a televised address on Monday contradicting his own health officials who said inoculation was “voluntary”. However, he further softened his tone and said that he was only frustrated with people not following the administration’s instructions.

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash