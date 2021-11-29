COVID-positive Czech Prez Appointed New PM From Plexiglass Box; PM Modi Extends Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 28 November extended his best wishes to the newly-appointed Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala. PM Modi said that he is “looking forward” to be working with Fiala for the elevation of India-Czech relations after COVID-19 positive Czech President Milos Zeman appointed the new prime minister of the country. Zeman tested positive for coronavirus last week and he made it to the appointment from inside a plexiglass box in a state room at his own residence.

Congratulations, Excellency Petr Fiala, on your appointment as Prime Minister of the Czech Republic. I look forward to working with you for further enhancing India-Czech ties.@P_Fiala — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2021

Following last month’s parliamentary election, COVID-19 positive Czech President on Sunday administered oath to Czech PM. Zeman was in a wheelchair inside the plexiglass box that kept him separate from all the other officials during the ceremony at the presidential chateau in Lany, west of Prague. Zeman also wished Fiala “success”. As per a BBC report, the 77-year-old caught COVID-19 just after a spell in intensive care for unrelated problems. Zeman is reportedly a heavy smoker and a former heavy drinker who uses a wheelchair and also suffers from diabetes.

But under the Czech constitution, the president of the country is a figurehead and he is the one who leads the talks on the formation of the new government. Last month’s parliamentary vote fetched a surprise result for the opposition against Prime Minister Andrej Babis. While speaking through a microphone inside a sealed box, Czech President had said that he would be spending the next two weeks interviewing the nominees for the minister. However, the choice of candidates is supposed to be up to the prime minister-designate.

Reportedly, the entire process will go on till 13 December, after which the new government as a whole can be appointed to take over Babis. The parliamentary vote took place 8-9 October, in which, the three-party coalition called Together constituting Civic Democratic Party, Christian Democrats and the TOP 09 party, led with 27.8% share. Together, which is a liberal-conservative coalition, teamed up with a centre-left liberal coalition made up of the Pirate Party and STAN. The centre-left liberal coalition came in third place with 15.6% of the votes.

New partnership to hold 108 seats

As per AP, Together and the centre-left coalition will be holding 108 seats in the 200-seat lower house of Czech parliament relegating populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his centrist ANO (YES) movement to the opposition. Notably, the five parties in the future governing coalition have agreed on a power-sharing deal and they share more close ties with the European Union as compared to Babis, a Eurosceptic. The 57-year-old Fiala has led the conservative Civic Democratic Party since 2014. He is a professor of political sciences and earlier, he had even served as Education Minister between 2012-13.

(IMAGE: PTI/AP)