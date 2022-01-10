COVID Scare: Israel PM Bennett Warns 40% Israelis Expected To Get Infected By Omicron

About 2 to 4 million Israelis, approximately more than 40% of the country’s total population, will likely be infected with the COVID-19 new variant, Omicron, as the country battles another wave of infection. Isreal’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday, January 9 that the Omicron variant of concern is unlike the Alpha and Delta variants that propelled previous waves of infection and “it is contagious at levels we haven't yet seen,” Haaretz newspaper reported. Citing the data at the weekly cabinet meeting, Bennett expressed concerns as he noted that despite having one of the highest rates of vaccinations, Israel is likely to witness 40% of its population getting infected with the COVID-19 Omicron strain.

Israel, which has started administering the fourth shot of the vaccine or the second booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, held a cabinet meeting for expanding the availability of fourth vaccine shots to additional high-risk groups. Last month, the country approved the second booster for adults aged 60 and above, and those with co-morbidities, compromised immune systems, and essential healthcare workers.

'Not enough capacity' for RT-PCR tests

Israel Prime Minister noted that the high rate of infection has also made it impossible to make the RT-PCR swab test available for everyone. "There is not enough capacity in the labs, the results will be delayed, and in the meantime, the person could infect his surroundings," he said. "Therefore, we are allowing antigen testing at institutions or at home."

"I understand the confusion, the frustration, and the disruption of our normal routine," Bennett said, as per Hareetz. "We are working to make it as easy as we can, but we will all need patience and endurance,” he added.

PM Bennett had earlier warned of “several difficult weeks” and a “Coronavirus storm coming to Israel these very days” as Omicron cases drastically upsurged in the weeks gone by. Thus far, Israel rolled out 4.2 million Coronavirus booster shots, but the Israeli leader warned that Omicron is like no other variant world’s seen. “These are [coronavirus infection] numbers that the world has not known,” he said at a weekly cabinet meeting.

Israel’s top health adviser to the government Eran Segal, a computational biologist for the Weizmann Institute of Science, told Channel 12 that while the country is expecting a new record of COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks, once the Omicron wave peaks, the cases may subside.