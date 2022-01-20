COVID: Sputnik V Provides Higher Protection Against Omicron Than Pfizer Jab, Claims Study

A recent study suggested that two doses of Sputnik V provide higher virus neutralising antibodies against the Omicron strain of COVID-19 in comparison to two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The study was conducted by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology. It was carried out at the Italian Spallanzani Institute by a joint Italian-Russian team of researchers, on similar groups of sera from people who had been vaccinated with Sputnik V and Pfizer vaccines.

The results of a separate study released in December 2021 were validated by a joint study conducted by the Gamaleya Center and the Spallanzani Institute.

"The hard scientific data proves Sputnik V has higher virus-neutralising activity against Omicron as compared to other vaccines and will play a major role in the global fight against this new contagious variant," Gamaleya Center Director Alexander Gintsburg said in a statement.

Gamaleya Center and RDIF pointed out that boosting with Sputnik Light as part of a "mix and match" approach could assist overcome the reduced efficiency of mRNA vaccines against the Omicron COVID variant.

Sputnik V provides best protection against Omicron: Italian research

The researchers believe that combining adenoviral and mRNA vaccines could provide better protection against Omicron and other variants. According to the Spallanzani Institute's research and previous studies, heterologous boosting with Sputnik Light is the greatest method for increasing the efficiency of other vaccines and extending the booster protection time.

The findings of Italian research show that Sputnik V provides the best protection against Omicron. The adenoviral platform has previously demonstrated high success in combating COVID mutations, Sputnik V said in a statement.

Sputnik V approved in 71 countries

It is worth mentioning here that Sputnik V has been approved in 71 countries with a population of more than 4 billion people, while Sputnik Light has been approved in more than 30 nations. Sputnik V and Sputnik Light were manufactured with a safe technology that has been examined extensively for over 30 years and has not been linked to rare major side effects like myocarditis or pericarditis, as per the manufacturers.

More than 30 research and real-world data publications from over 10 countries have demonstrated the best safety and efficacy of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light, as per the website of the Russian-made vaccine.

(Image: Shutterstock/PTI)