COVID: Thai Researchers Develop Robotic Arm To Draw Out Vaccine Doses More Efficiently

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to tighten its grip across the globe, Thailand researchers have developed a machine to draw out the vaccine against coronavirus more efficiently to optimise the lower-than-expected supplies. A robotic arm, called the ‘AutoVacc’ system, can reportedly draw at least 12 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in four minutes from a vial, claim researchers at Chulalongkorn University who developed the machine that has been in use at the university’s COVID-19 vaccination centre since this week.

Researchers reportedly said that the AutoVacc’s extraction of COVID-19 vaccine from a single vial of the AstraZeneca jab is up 20% from the standard ten doses drawn manually. Notably, the machine is only functional on AstraZeneca multi-dose vials presently. The labels of the vaccine show that each vial can provide up to 10 to 11 doses to administer to people. The lead researchers of the team at the Thai university has said that the robotic arm guarantees an extra 20% from each vaccine vial from 10 to 12 doses.

Pfizer jab efficacy declines faster than AstraZeneca

Meanwhile, a separate study published on August 19 stated that the efficacy of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine declines at a faster rate than that of the AstraZeneca jab. The Oxford University research, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, is based on the results of a survey by the UK’s Office for National Statistics that carried out PCR tests from December 2020 to this month on discretely selected households. The researchers said, “the study found that Delta, Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines still offer good protection against new infections, but effectiveness is reduced compared with Alpha.”

The researchers at Oxford University also said, “Two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech have greater initial effectiveness against new COVID-19 infections, but this declines faster compared with two doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca.”

“Results suggest that after four to five months, the effectiveness of these two vaccines would be similar – however, researchers say long-term effects need to be studied. The time between doses does not affect effectiveness in preventing new infections, but younger people have even more protection from vaccination than older people,” they added.

