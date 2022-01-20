COVID Third Vaccine Dose Likely To Boost Antibodies To Neutralise Omicron Variant: Study

The third dosage of COVID-19 vaccination boosts the number of antibodies that can successfully neutralise the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus, according to a study published in the Lancet magazine. Researchers from the Francis Crick Institute and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) in the United Kingdom (UK) discovered that antibodies generated in people who had only received two doses of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines were less able to neutralise Omicron than antibodies generated in people who had received the Alpha or Delta variants.

The researchers looked at 620 blood samples from 364 participants in the study. They examined antibodies' ability to stop virus entry into cells, known as 'neutralising antibodies,' against various SARS-CoV-2 variations, including Omicron. The researchers also introduced synthetic neutralising antibodies that are already being used to treat COVID-19 to see if they can neutralise SARS-CoV-2 variations.

Antibody levels against Omicron roughly 2.5x greater after 3 doses compared to 2 doses

They also discovered that antibody levels declined after the second treatment for the first three months, but that a third 'booster' dose boosted antibody levels that successfully neutralised the Omicron strain. Antibody levels against Omicron after a third treatment were equivalent to those previously attained against Delta after only two shots in those who had received the Pfizer vaccine for all three doses, according to the study. It further added that antibody levels against Omicron were roughly 2.5 times greater after three doses compared to two doses.

People who got two doses of either vaccine and had previously experienced COVID-19 symptoms had higher levels of antibodies against Omicron than those who had not previously experienced illness symptoms. While antibody levels alone do not indicate vaccine effectiveness, they are an excellent predictor of protection against severe COVID-19, according to the researchers. The findings show that three doses of COVID-19 vaccination are required to increase antibodies to measurable levels and maximise protection against severe disease and hospitalisation.

Vaccine booster is the best way of protection from Omicron: Expert

"People who have queued outside vaccinations centres should be reassured that a vaccine booster is the best way of protecting them from Omicron. And for people who haven’t yet had a booster or even a first dose, it’s not too late," said Emma Wall, an infectious diseases expert at the NIHR's UCLH Biomedical Research Centre, in a statement.

The researchers discovered that the Omicron variant might be neutralised by Xevudy (sotrovimab), a recently approved synthetic monoclonal antibody used to prevent and treat people at risk of severe COVID-19. While Omicron has a lot more mutations than other recent variations like Alpha and Delta, the work demonstrates that the boosters encourage the immune system to develop a wide response capable of dealing with it.

Image: Unsplash