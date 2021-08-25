COVID Vaccinations Dropped By 80% In Afghanistan Post Taliban Takeover, Says UNICEF

Taliban’s siege of Afghanistan and the infighting among the forces has worsened the humanitarian crisis leading to the COVID vaccinations in the county dropping by 80%, UN agency UNICEF warned, adding that the shots delivered to the country were close to their expiry date. This comes as the World Health Organisation (WHO) had earlier warned that the collapse of Afghanistan’s government would worsen the COVID crisis due to the displacement of the Afghan population amid the Taliban’s takeover.

UNICEF on Tuesday said that thus far just 1.2 million vaccinations had been administered in the country, for the population of 40 million. At least 4 million doses were dispatched to Afghanistan, according to a report. Of these, 1.4 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson were donated by the US to COVAX, which were delivered to Kabul in July to the Ashraf Ghani government through the COVAX Facility’s dose-sharing scheme.

Chaos in Afghanistan due to the US military withdrawal sparked fear among diplomats and citizens seeking to flee the country, making coronavirus precautions difficult to maintain, WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic had said during a United Nations briefing.

UNICEF Afghanistan Representative Hervé Ludovic De Lys on Tuesday warned just over 30,000 people were inoculated in 23 of the 34 provinces since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. As many as 134,500 people were inoculated in 30 provinces last week. "The drop is understandable, as, in situations of chaos, conflict, and emergency, people will prioritize their safety and security first," a UNICEF spokesperson reportedly stressed, as he warned about slow vaccine rollout. "Our priority today is to work with UNICEF and WHO country offices to ensure our ability to continue the country's COVID-19 vaccination program," a Gavi spokesperson told reporters declining to comment on the Taliban’s vaccine hesitancy.

Since the end of May, the Afghan population displaced because of conflict and in need of immediate humanitarian aid more than doubled, reaching 550,000, UNICEF said in a press release. No commercial aircraft carrying vaccines or supplies are permitted to land in Kabul, currently due to airport blockage. In a joint letter earlier this month, the WHO and UNICEF had called for assistance to deliver critical health supplies to Afghanistan citing “massive humanitarian needs facing the majority of the population should not, and cannot be neglected.”