COVID Vaccine Boosters Cannot Be Seen As Ticket To Go Ahead For Festive Celebrations: WHO

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and concerns over the Omicron variant, “no country can boost their way out,” said the World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva during his final press briefing for the year. According to a press release, Tedros on Wednesday expressed concern over the upcoming festive celebrations and said that COVID vaccine booster shots can not be seen as a ticket to go ahead. It is to mention that his remarks come after several countries, including the US and Israel, have pushed ahead with booster doses even with coronavirus cases surging after the discovery of Omicron strain last month.

In his press briefing, Tedros noted that currently around 20% of all vaccine doses administered are being given as boosters or additional doses. He said that blanket COVID-19 vaccine booster programmes could prolong the pandemic and increase inquiry. He even went on to stress that the priority must be on supporting nations to vaccinate 40% of their populations as quickly as possible, and 70% by the middle of next year.

“Blanket booster programmes are likely to prolong the pandemic, rather than ending it, by diverting supply to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage, giving the virus more opportunity to spread and mutate,” said Tedros.

“It’s important to remember that the vast majority of hospitalisations and deaths are in unvaccinated people, not un-boosted people. And we must be very clear that the vaccines we have, remain effective against both the Delta and Omicron variants,” he added.

Further, the WHO chief reported that some countries, like Israel, are now rolling out blanket programmes even though half of WHO’s 194 Member States have been able to inoculate 40% of their populations due to “distortions in global supply”. “Enough vaccines were administered globally in 2021,” Tedros said, adding that every nation could have reached the target by September if doses had been distributed equitably. He yet again urged countries and manufacturers to prioritise COVAX and its African Union counterpart, AVAT, and to work together to support countries furthest behind.

WHO's 'Solidarity Trial Vaccines' initiative

During the press briefing, the WHO head informed that the UN health body is co-sponsoring the next generation of vaccines through the "Solidarity Trial Vaccines". Tedros said that the new vaccine was intended to ensure “greater protection against VOCs (Variant of concerns) with longer duration of protection and to assess vaccines that can be given without needles. He added that all countries are invited for the trial even as the research teams in Colombia, Mali and the Philippines have already begun recruiting volunteers.

"2022 must be the end of the #COVID19 pandemic. But it must also be the beginning of something else – a new era of solidarity,” he said. "We must leave 2021 behind with sorrow, and look forward to 2022 in hope. On that note, I would like to wish all who celebrate it a very #MerryChristmas,” he added.

