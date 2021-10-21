COVID Vaccine Boosts Mental Health: Indian Doctors Affirm US Study

A recent study in the United States revealed that persons who have obtained the first shot of the COVID vaccination are far less likely to be stressed. According to the study, Indian doctors agree that immunisation has a short-term effect on improving mental health.

Yet, the Indian physicians have highlighted that India lacks these kinds of studies that might demonstrate a link between immunisation and mental health. The US study was recently released in the journal, PLOS, by the University of Southern California's Centre for Economic and Social Research.

Citing a statement from the study, ANI reported,

"Getting the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine resulted in significant improvements in mental health beyond improvement already achieved since mental distress peaked in spring 2020."

The researchers examined the responses of 8,003 people, who were polled on a regular basis between the time period of March 10, 2020, and March 31, 2021. The US study revealed that the individuals who received vaccination between December 2020 and March 2021 showed lower levels of mental discomfort in questionnaires done after getting the first dose.

Remarks of Indian doctors on the US Study

Dr. Nand Kumar who is a professor and ICMR CARE in-charge in Neuromodulation for Mental Health, Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS, New Delhi, said, "I think they have covered a good sample."

However, he claimed that there is no scientific proof that suggests the biological impact of the vaccine enhancing mental health. However, vaccines do assist in improving mental health in general, he claimed. Dr Kumar pointed out that comparing the mental health of those who have been vaccinated and those who have not been vaccinated is difficult.

Dr Kumar said, "They have looked at the short-term effects of vaccination. They have used mental health questionnaire."

He even explained that a highly robust type of randomised controlled trial is required for this kind of research. "If the short-term effect of the study is concerned, then, I agree with it," he stated.

Kumar further described that vaccination has undoubtedly benefited mental health, albeit indirectly, by instilling confidence in people that they are safe because they have been vaccinated. People have grown more extroverted and self-assured in their ability to go out and meet new people.

The risk of a pandemic and the possibility of becoming infected has decreased substantially. He stressed that there was worry, nervousness, and dread of becoming sick, as well as fear of death, prior to the vaccination.

According to Dr Jaswant Jangra, Senior resident of Psychiatry at AIIMS, New Delhi, people have become more confident after getting vaccinated against COVID-19. He stated that he his patients, particularly those who have finished both vaccination doses, are now calmer and have fewer depressive episodes.

The tension and anxiety levels associated with COVID-19 are significantly lower, Dr. Jangra remarked. "However, India has not done any specific studies so far and there is a need for such studies to show a positive correlation between vaccination and mental health," he added.

Dr Rajeev Mehta, a Psychiatrist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, shared his thoughts on the US research by saying that this is the consequence of getting vaccinated rather than a direct effect of vaccinations, in fact, it does help to reduce anxiety.

The goal of the study was to look at short-term improvements in mental anguish after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination for the first time. The findings should be regarded as the short-term, direct consequences of receiving a first vaccination dosage, according to the study's authors.

"The overall contribution of vaccine uptake on improving mental health outcomes is potentially much larger, as it affects not only those vaccinated but also the unvaccinated," stated the study.

The experts also discussed the vaccination anxiety that many individuals had when the vaccine was first introduced. Mentally ill people were the ones who suffered the most. Dr Rajeev Mehta said that that misunderstanding about vaccination has also caused a lot of worry among people, who refused or postponed being vaccinated.

Indian Researches on mental health during the pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak had a psychological effect on around half of the population. According to a study released in the Indian Journal of Psychiatry on the prevalence of psychological morbidities among the general public, healthcare workers, and COVID-19 patients, nearly 40% of the population has reported suffering from poor sleep problems, followed by stress, which comprises of 34%, and psychological distress at 34%.

'The psychological impact of COVID-19 lockdown', an online survey from India under the aegis of the Indian Psychiatry Society, found that around two-fifths of the individuals, around 38.2% of the population which participated in the survey, reported anxiety disorder, and 10.5 % had depression.

Anxiety or sadness affected 40.5 % of the individuals. Further, about three-quarters (74.1%) of the respondents expressed moderate levels of stress, and 71.7% confirmed poor well-being.

(Image: PTI)