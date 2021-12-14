COVID Vaccine Passports Increase Vaccination Uptake In Nations With Lower Coverage: Study

The latest study from the University of Oxford reveals that the coronavirus vaccine passports have caused a spike in persons getting vaccination in those nations with lower vaccine coverage. According to research, the COVID-19 certification contributed to higher shot uptake 20 days before and 40 days following the introduction. The increase in vaccination uptake was greatest among those under the age of 30. The results of the modeling study were reported in The Lancet Public Health, according to the Guardian.

As per the research, the effect of COVID-19 certification, which requires individuals to show confirmation of full immunisation, negative testing, or a recovery certificate, was studied in six nations this year, Sky News reported. Further, to get entrance to public places and events, like eateries or concerts, persons must provide the COVID-19 certificate. It has been argued that, in addition to helping to reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 in public places, they may also motivate more unvaccinated persons to be vaccinated, particularly those who believe their risk of hospitalisation or fatality from COVID-19 is minimal.

The lead researcher's remarks on COVID-19 certification

The study's lead author as well as the director of the Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science at the University of Oxford, Professor Melinda Mills said, “As mass vaccination programmes continue to play a central role in protecting public health in this pandemic, increasing vaccine uptake is crucial both to protect the individuals immunised and break chains of infection in the community,” the Guardian reported.

Mills went on to say that the study is the first crucial empirical evaluation of whether COVID-19 certification may be a component of this approach. She further added that other elements such as current vaccination uptake, vaccine hesitation, degrees of faith in authorities, as well as the pandemic's trajectory have been vital to the policy's effectiveness.

Findings of the study

Furthermore, the researchers in the study emphasised on vaccine uptake in six nations such as Denmark, Israel, Italy, France, Germany, and Switzerland where certification was legally needed. In these nations, the COVID certification was adopted between April and September of this year. Considering vaccination uptake statistics from around 19 nations without the COVID certification, the study employed modeling to predict what vaccine uptake would have been without COVID-19 certification in all these six countries.

As per the study, the implementation of vaccine passports was connected with a significant rise in the number of additional vaccine shots per million citizens in the nations where vaccination coverage was earlier low. This has been seen in the countries like 127,823 vaccine shots per million citizens in France, 243,151 in Israel, 64,952 in Switzerland, and 66,382 in Italy. However, the researchers have also discovered the fact that once vaccine certification was implemented in Denmark and Germany, where the average vaccination rates were higher, there was no significant increase in vaccination.

(Image: AP/ Pixabay)