COVID Vaxx Effective Against Omicron, T Cell Immunity Holding Up Better Than Expected: WHO

As the world is witnessing a huge spike in infections from the new COVID-19 strain among both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday stated that the existing vaccines have appeared to be still effective against the Omicron. Emphasising that despite the surge in infection rates, the severity of the disease has remained lower than expected, WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan said that since the "T cell immunity is holding up better against Omicron. This will protect us against severe disease." Taking to Twitter, she also urged people to get their due jabs.

As expected, T cell immunity holding up better against #Omicron. This will protect us against severe disease. Please get vaccinated if you haven't! https://t.co/PK2gmVHIGG — Soumya Swaminathan (@doctorsoumya) December 29, 2021

In a detailed explanation about the factors that account for the efficacy of the vaccine, Dr Swaminathan said that it depends on age, underlying illness, and co-morbidities. She also stressed that while there is a "little difference" in all the vaccines available on market, however, the WHO-approved vaccines for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) have actually high rates of protection against severe diseases and death, at least in the case of delta variant.

Speaking at a press briefing, Dr Swaminathan also noted that the vaccine's effectiveness includes the waning effect of immunity. "The time since vaccination and the waning of immunity (are two other factors) against the infection and it causes a lot more breakthrough infections, especially with Omicron because it does have the capacity to overcome pre-existing immunity, and needs higher levels of antibodies and protection," ANI quoted the WHO chief scientist, as saying.

Why are the numbers of Omicron across the world high?

Nevertheless, the numbers of Omicron-linked cases across the world are high since studies have indicated a reduction in neutralisation capacity. In addition, it is also seen that clinically people who have been vaccinated or have a history of prior infections are still getting breakthrough infections with Omicron. "Now the evidence on Omicron is just emerging and it would still be premature to conclude definitely," Dr Swaminathan highlighted.

"That is why the numbers that we are seeing around the world today are extremely high because these infections are occurring in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. However, it appears that vaccines are proving to be still protected because even the numbers are going up exponentially in many countries, the secret of the diseases not search to a new level," Dr. Swaminathan explained.

Talking about the increase in hospitalisations, the WHO chief scientist also noted, "even with hospitalised people the need for ventilation, the need for critical care does not seem to be going up proportionately." Dr. Swaminathan concluded by saying that it is a "good sign" and indicates that immunity is produced either due to vaccines or natural infection. It is pertinent to mention that currently, as many as 89 countries have reported Omicron cases, as per WHO.

