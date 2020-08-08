COVID-19 Lockdown Emissions Drop Will Have 'no Effect' On Climate: Study

An international group of researchers has said that the drastic reduction in greenhouse gas emissions due to the COVID-19 pandemic will not result in slowing climate change. In a study published in Nature Climate Change on August 6, researchers urged the countries should focus on switching from fossil fuels for energy as it contributes to the majority of carbon emissions worldwide.

According to the study, the global emissions from the burning of coal, oil, and gas could plummet down up to eight percent in 2020 as the governments imposed lockdown restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Experts warn about emissions

However, experts opined that the emissions saved during lockdown would be essentially meaningless. In the study, a team of experts compiled data calculating how levels of 10 different greenhouse gases and air pollutants changed in more than 120 countries between February and June this year. In addition, it was found that pollution such as carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides dropped in the period by between 10 and 30 percent.

As per the study, since the "massive behavioural shifts" during this lockdown were only temporary, the reduced carbon emissions won't impact the climate change in the future. Researchers believe that even if lockdown restrictions and social distancing measures continue to the end of 2021, it would only save 0.01 C of warming by 2030.

Earlier, the United Nations and International Energy Agency said that due to the rising temperatures all over the world, cooling mechanisms and technologies will be required to protect people from severe heatwaves. The UN body also added that it will help keep vaccines and food fresh. The climate-friendly cooling could help reduce 0.4°C of global warming by 2100, according to reports.

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and International Energy Agency (IEA) has emphasised that about 14 billion cooling appliances could be needed by 2050 all over the world as a result of global warming. Both the environment bodies added that countries must follow energy-efficient and climate-friendly cooling as part of their post-pandemic recovery plans.

Image: Pixabay