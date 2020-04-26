COVID-19 Worldwide Death Toll Surpasses 200,000; Over 2.8 Million People Infected

While the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic has left a majority of countries under complete lockdown, the worldwide death toll for COVID-19 infection has now surpassed 200,000 mark.

With more than 2.8 million people infected with the deadly virus globally, countries are still trying to contain the outbreak which originated from China back in 2019. The United States, Italy, and Spain have seen the highest number of fatalities and are the top three worst-hit countries.

While nearly 201,749 deaths worldwide, the World Health Organisation reportedly warned that recovering from coronavirus might not protect people from getting the infection again. According to the Worldometer website, 210 countries and territories across the world have been affected by COVID-19. The virus has also affected the global economy as half of humanity is under some form of lockdown.

‘Can only defeat with common approach’

Furthermore, the United Nations has joined world leaders to speed the development of a vaccine. Governments have also unanimously pledged to accelerate work on tests, drugs, and vaccines for COVID-19 infection. In addition to the development of effective treatment, WHO also vowed to share them with those who need it.

Speaking at the virtual conference, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, "We are facing a common threat which we can only defeat with a common approach. Experience has told us that even when tools are available they have not been equally available to all. We cannot allow that to happen.”

Meanwhile, with the rapid spread of COVID-19, the UN also warned that the world is at risk of widespread famines of ‘biblical proportions’. David Beasley, who is the head of the World Food Programme (WFP), reportedly said that urgent action was needed to avoid a catastrophe. Beasley, while addressing the UN Security Council, said that the world had to ‘act wisely and act fast’ as there could be ‘multiple famines of biblical proportions within a short few months’, international media reported.

